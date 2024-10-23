Swiggy launches Swiggy Seal for restaurants

IPO-bound ﻿Swiggy﻿ on Wednesday introduced its latest “Swiggy Seal” initiative, a label awarded to restaurants for maintaining hygiene, food quality and packaging standards.

The Swiggy Seal will leverage insights from over 7 million verified customer reviews in the past six months and offer restaurant partners actionable insights on delivery, well-cooked food and quality packaging.

The feature is already live in Pune but will be scaled from November. It is expected to eventually cover 650+ cities.

“Swiggy will share detailed, verified customer review-based feedback with restaurant partners, focusing on key areas like contamination prevention, optimal cooking, and packaging quality,” the company said in a statement.

Swiggy has teamed up with FSSAI-accredited agencies like Eurofins, Equinox, and others to offer restaurants access to professional hygiene audits at exclusive rates. The platform will also offer support through dedicated account managers to restaurants to assist with meeting hygiene benchmarks. Restaurants will also get access to exclusive pricing on third-party cleaning and pest control services.

Earlier in the day, Swiggy hiked the platform fee on its food delivery platform to Rs 10, closely following its peer Zomato’s Festive Season Platform Fee. These developments come as platforms look to improve their profit margins amidst stiff competition from new entrants.