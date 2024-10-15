Troo Good raises $9M in funding led by Puro Wellness

Millet-based snack brand Troo Good on Tuesday said it raised $9 million in a funding round led by Puro Wellness, along with participation from existing investors, Oaks Asset Management and V Ocean Investments.

The Hyderabad-based company plans to use the capital to support its efforts in expanding infrastructure, enhancing distribution capabilities, and driving product innovation.

Troo Good, which sells a range of millet-based snacks, including chikkis, protein bars, and Nutri bars, has consistently remained profitable, showing revenue growth year-on-year, the company claimed in a statement.

“This funding marks a pivotal moment in our growth journey as we scale our infrastructure, expand our distribution network across India, and focus on innovative millet-based products,” noted Raju Bhupati, Founder and CEO of Troo Good.

“The funds will help us enhance our manufacturing capabilities, reach more consumers, and innovate with new products that cater to our customer’s evolving tastes and needs,” he added.

Founded in 2018, Troo Good had last raised Rs 55 crore in a Series A round in November 2021. With the current round, the company has raised a total funding of about Rs 130 crore.

The company, which competes with Madmix and Soulfull, sells over three million units of its popular millet chikkis and other millet snacks daily.