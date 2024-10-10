In the fast-paced world of software development, repetitive and mundane tasks tend to waste both time and resources. That’s where GitHub Copilot steps in—an AI-powered assistant designed to improve the productivity of developers.

The code completion and automatic programming tool was developed by Microsoft-owned GitHub and OpenAI. It was released as a plugin on the JetBrains marketplace in October 2021, and became available for Visual Studio 2022 in March 2022.

At YourStory’s TechSparks Bengaluru 2024, India's largest startup-tech summit, Divya Krishnamurthy, Senior Technical Architect at Microsoft Technology Center, India, highlighted the transformative potential of GitHub Copilot. The tool acts as a “co-pilot” to developers and turns natural language prompts into code suggestions.

"Be it writing code, writing test cases, automation, or even project plan, GitHub Copilot truly empowers every persona in the software development cycle to do their task faster," she said during the product showcase.

Krishnamurthy noted that whether generating new components, adding CSS styling, writing backend APIs, or even unit and integration test cases, GitHub Copilot streamlines the entire process. It supports a variety of popular programming languages and frameworks, making it a versatile tool for modern software development.

GitHub Copilot also facilitates DevOps by assisting with cloud deployment, creating ARM templates, generating dockerfiles, and more. This makes the tool invaluable not only to developers but also to DevOps engineers and architects seeking to automate and accelerate their workflows.

With natural language prompts, developers can request Copilot to write, refactor, or even explain existing code, making it a robust AI assistant for every stage of the software development lifecycle.

In Krishnamurthy’s words, GitHub Copilot empowers developers to work smarter, not harder, bringing ideas to market more quickly while maintaining high productivity and innovation.

Subscriptions to GitHub Copilot Individual are available on a monthly or yearly cycle.