The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese interacted with the members of the Indian cricket team at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday—ahead of their two-day match against Prime Minister’s XI.

The PM of Australia praised star batsman Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who took eight wickets in the first Test against Australia at the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Australian leader complimented Bumrah for his great effort. He also shook hands with Kohli and congratulated him for his ton at Perth, remarking jocularly, “As if we weren’t suffering enough.”

To this, Kohli replied, “Always got to add some spice.”

Albanese laughed and said, “Well, India you know.”

The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with the Indian cricket team and others; Image: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese - x.com/AlboMP

In a video shared on social media, the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma can be seen introducing the Indian players Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin to PM Albanese with a beaming smile on his face.

The Australian PM also shared pictures of him with the Indian team on Instagram.

The warm-up match against Prime Ministers XI starts on November 30.

The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy—a pink-ball day-night contest— begins on December 6. India is one up in the 5-Test series against Australia.

Feature image: Australian PM Anthony Albanese on Instagram - www.instagram.com/albomp/