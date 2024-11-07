Balancing speed and compliance: Navigating retail transformation without ERP overhaul

Changing consumer demands and market trends keep the retail industry in a constant state of flux. In the race for sales and capital efficiency, the ability to adapt and innovate swiftly is a compelling edge for market leaders.





As the industry continues to change, retailers must hone that edge to enhance operational efficiency and customer experiences.

Astute retailers identify and adopt solutions that can drive efficiency and growth for them. This is where no-code platforms have gained momentum. As evident from the term, no-code platforms enable users to create applications without writing code, accelerating development and deployment.





No-code democratises software development through visual interfaces, drag-and-drop components, and pre-built modules, enabling non-technical employees to participate in creating software and applications. The approach offers several advantages, particularly in the retail sector, where domain experts own and manage processes.

These platforms present a compelling case for retailers looking to streamline processes and drive growth. While the benefits are evident, retailers must carefully evaluate platform-specific concerns.





They must prioritise data governance and select platforms with a robust security architecture and safeguards. Additionally, evaluate the capacity of your platform provider to integrate with your ERP, accounting, point of sale (PoS), and legacy systems.

Despite the challenges, the advantages of leveraging no-code platforms in retail are substantial. Speed of deployment, cost-effectiveness, flexibility, scalability, and the empowerment of non-technical staff are key benefits retailers stand to gain from using no-code platforms.





The speed of deployment allows retailers to create and implement programs quickly—crucial in a fast-paced industry where consumer behaviour and market trends change rapidly.

Also Read Why multicloud is the future of enterprise cloud computing

Moreover, the cost-effectiveness of no-code systems reduces the need for expensive developers and large IT teams, ultimately lowering TCO for your software. This cost reduction enables retailers to allocate resources more efficiently and explore innovative solutions for various aspects of their operations.





The flexibility and scalability of no-code platforms also play a pivotal role in enabling retailers to adapt rapidly to new sales channels, special promotions, and legislative changes.

However, retailers must strike a balance between speed and compliance when integrating no-code solutions into their existing systems. Instead of embarking on a complete ERP overhaul, a hybrid approach that combines no-code development with your existing ERP may be the ideal strategy to achieve the intended functionality and performance.

It will allow retailers to leverage the benefits of no-code platforms without compromising on the proven functionality offered by their existing ERP, however dated the experience.





Another key consideration when balancing speed and compliance in retail transformation is the importance of data security and regulatory compliance. With increasing scrutiny on data privacy and protection, retailers must ensure that new technologies or processes meet the necessary compliance standards. By prioritising security and compliance from the outset, businesses can avoid costly setbacks and maintain customer trust.

Here are a few situations that retailers have solved using no-code, instead of trying to fit their needs into their existing ERP:

New store opening: Every retailer and D2C brand has its methodology to identify locations and launch new stores—a process that evolves constantly. NSO software built on no-code can be deployed in as little as a week, while it will be a months-long effort with ERP customisation. Lease management: Multi-unit retailers with multiple outlets are constantly dealing with landlords, lease payments, and utility bill payments for their outlets. Missing a lease payment exposes the outlet to closure, immediately affecting sales, while missing utility bill payments degrades the store experience. Building a custom lease administration solution that is configurable for your exact needs is possible without writing code; it can save lakhs of rupees every month from shut stores or missed invoices. Asset maintenance: Conventional methods for ensuring timely repair and maintenance of store and enterprise assets are heavily reliant on external systems, human processes, and disjointed communication. It leads to missed maintenance schedules and poor asset performance. Using a no-code platform to build an app can automate the scheduling and tracking of asset maintenance while offering a single window to all assets at the enterprise and store level.

The transformative potential of no-code systems in retail cannot be overlooked. By enabling rapid application development, cost control, and innovation promotion, these platforms are revolutionising the way retailers operate and serve their customers.





With careful consideration and strategic implementation, no-code platforms have the potential to drive significant growth and efficiency in the retail industry without necessitating a complete ERP overhaul.

Vinay Agrrawal is the Founder and CEO of Hubler.