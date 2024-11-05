Bandhan Group enters tech space with Genisys Group acquisition

Bandhan Group (Bandhan FInancial Services) has acquired Genisys Group, a global information technology and business process services company. This marks Bandhan Group’s strategic entry into the technology sector.

Through the acquisition, Bandhan Group will expand its global footprint with new offices in the US, UK, and India, strengthening its presence in these markets.

The acquisition enhances Bandhan's service portfolio, incorporating solutions such as digital transformation, data analytics, cloud services, digital media operations, and smart business process solutions across various industries worldwide.

“The ongoing global disruptions driven by digital transformation—via hyper-automation, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and other emerging technologies—are reshaping the IT industry. We recognised an opportunity to acquire Genisys Group, bringing its balanced portfolio and decades of experience in the global market. The potential for IT-driven solutions to address business challenges, especially in the BFSI sector, is enormous, and we anticipate significant growth in this area,” said Arvind Agrawal, Managing Director of Bandhan Financial Services.

“Genisys will continue to lead in delivering AI and machine learning-driven solutions alongside cutting-edge digital and cloud technologies. Our approach enables clients to fully leverage the power of data and innovation to drive their digital transformation with agility and precision. Together, we will explore new opportunities to strengthen our capabilities, diversify our offerings, and extend our global reach. This will ensure sustained success for both our clients and Genisys, fostering long-term growth and impactful solutions,” added Satish Subramaniam, CEO of Genisys Group.

Genisys Group specialises in IT and AI-driven solutions, utilising cloud technologies and automation for digital transformation.