﻿Bhanzu﻿, a math platform founded by Neelakantha Bhanu, has raised $16.5 million in Series B funding led by Epiq Capital and supported by Z3Partners, with participation from existing investors Lightspeed Ventures and Eight Roads.

The company says it has achieved 8X growth since its last funding round, positive cash flow, and a strong product-market fit across India, the U.S., the U.K., and the Middle East.

“The U.S. math education market has significant potential, but it is dominated by large, billion-dollar companies that have not innovated their curricula or effectively embraced technology. This gap creates a significant opportunity for Bhanzu to revolutionise math education in the US," said Founder and CEO Bhanu.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Bhanzu's curriculum is designed to eliminate math anxiety and build confidence through small, highly interactive group sessions.

“From the time we met Neelakantha Bhanu 18 months ago, Bhanzu has evolved into a global math education platform using its unique pedagogical approach combined with the use of advanced AI to shape learning outcomes across geographies. Additionally, Bhanu has built a solid team and a robust business model, which continues to have a strong growth trajectory while being cash flow positive,” added Epiq Capital’s Partner, Chinmay Katdare.

