Clean air for homes; A community of yoga learners

Too little, too late.

India on Sunday rejected the new climate finance package of a meagre $300 billion annually by 2035 for the Global South at the UN climate conference in Baku, calling it “too little and too distant”.

The $300 billion figure is a far cry from the $1.3 trillion the Global South has been demanding over the past three years of talks to tackle climate change. The capital is expected to go to developing countries that need the cash to wean themselves off coal, oil and gas.

Meanwhile, plastic pollution is getting worse by the day. According to Norway’s minister for international development, Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, the world will be “unable to cope” with the sheer volume of plastic waste a decade from now unless countries agree to curbs on production.

In other news, the Gautam Adani saga continues to get worse as The US Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly issued a summons to the billionaire in the $265 million bribery allegation. The SEC is suing the head of the Adani Group and his nephew Sagar Adani, alleging they bribed to help an Adani company.

Lastly, how big a salary does GenZ think is enough to be called successful?

According to a recent survey from financial firm Empower, Gen Zers on average believe an annual salary of $587,797 and net worth of $9.47 million are needed when they envision “financial success.”

What annual income represents success to you?

In today’s newsletter, we will talk about

Helping people breathe easy

A community of yoga learners

Here’s your trivia for today: The movie Goodfellas is based on which 1985 book?

Startup

Founded in 2021 by husband-wife duo Karan Bansal and Tanya Goyal, KARBAN Envirotech is a consumer electronics startup focused on creating IoT-enabled, climate control solutions tailored for modern homes.

It has introduced a bladeless ceiling fan that combines air purification, lighting, and IoT-enabled climate control to improve indoor air quality.

Clean air:

KARBAN offers two products, Airzone and Airzone Light, each available in three colour and light variants, totaling 18 SKUs. Airzone is designed for larger spaces, while Airzone Light is intended for compact areas.

With an investment of Rs 10 lakh from IIM Ahmedabad, the prototype of its flagship product Airzone was launched in November 2022, followed by the introduction of Airzone Lite in January 2024.

KARBAN aims to expand its global footprints beyond India and enter international markets, including the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East.

Health and Wellness

Vinita Kaswan plans to expand her classes and create a larger impact by opening a yoga centre in the city.

For over five years, Vinita Kaswan has been leading yoga sessions in Sri Ganganagarin in Rajasthan for free, fostering a routine of wellness and providing a community to many women.

“These yoga sessions are more than just fitness routines—they’re a space where women come together, build connections, and try to lead active and healthier lives,” says Sangeeta Chaudhary, a participant in these yoga classes and the gold winner of district-level yoga competition.

Stay healthy:

Kaswan has been running these sessions for free, increasing its accessibility for all women irrespective of their age. She mentions that women of all ages, from grandmothers to young girls, attend the sessions. She has so far trained about 300 women.

The yoga teacher explains that when new women join, she starts by assessing their flexibility through basic yoga postures and then teaches them specific exercises to suit their needs.

Kaswan hopes to expand her classes and create a larger impact by opening a yoga centre in the city.

News & updates

Crypto ties: Donald Trump's pick for Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick is in talks to deepen his financial ties with the company operating the world's largest stablecoin, Tether, by launching a $2 billion project to lend dollars to clients against Bitcoin, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Donald Trump's pick for Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick is in talks to deepen his financial ties with the company operating the world's largest stablecoin, Tether, by launching a $2 billion project to lend dollars to clients against Bitcoin, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Cricket record: Virat Kohli scripted history on Day 3 of the first Test between Australia and India on November 24. Kohli hit his record 7th Test hundred on Australian soil, reaching the three-figure mark in 143 balls at the Optus Stadium. He has now surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the only Indian batter with the most Test hundreds on Australian soil.

What you should watch out for

IPO watch: The stock of NTPC Green Energy, a subsidiary of state-run power generation firm NTPC, is set to be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE tentatively on November 27. It is expected to finalise allotment on Monday, November 25. The entity’s IPO raise up to Rs 10,000 crore concluded on Friday with an overall subscription of 2.4 times.

The stock of NTPC Green Energy, a subsidiary of state-run power generation firm NTPC, is set to be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE tentatively on November 27. It is expected to finalise allotment on Monday, November 25. The entity’s IPO raise up to Rs 10,000 crore concluded on Friday with an overall subscription of 2.4 times. Key data: India is set to reveal the gross domestic product (GDP) data for the July-September quarter (Q2) of the current fiscal 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday, November 29. According to credit rating agency ICRA, economic growth likely moderated to 6.5% in the September quarter.

The movie Goodfellas is based on which 1985 book?

Answer: Wiseguy: Life in a Mafia Family by Nicholas Pileggi.

