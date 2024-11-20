This woman from Sri Ganganagar is building a healthy community of women through free yoga classes

In the small city of Sri Ganganagar, in Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border, mornings come alive as a group of thirty women gather for a yoga session, filled with laughter, and warm conversations.

For over five years, Vinita Kaswan has been leading these sessions for free, fostering a routine of wellness and providing a community to many women.

Sangeeta Chaudhary had never tried yoga before, but her curiosity was piqued when she noticed Kaswan leading yoga sessions in a nearby park. Eventually, she decided to give it a try and joined the group. Two years later, yoga has become an integral part of her daily routine.

This year, when Kaswan encouraged her, Chaudhary decided to participate in a district-level yoga competition. It was her first attempt, but her dedication and practice paid off as she secured the gold medal, qualifying for the state-level competition.

Chaudhary bagged another gold medal in the state competition. Now, with two significant wins under her belt, she eagerly awaits the National Yogasana Sports Championship, the date of which is yet to be decided.

“Vinita ma’am encouraged me to participate in the yoga competition, and it has truly been a life-changing experience,” says Chaudhary continuing, “As I prepare for the Nationals, I can’t thank her enough for starting these sessions. They’ve given me a sense of purpose in life.”

She continues, “These yoga sessions are more than just fitness routines—they’re a space where women come together, build connections, and try to lead active and healthier lives.”

Vinita Kaswan

The start

Kaswan recalls her early days with yoga in 2003 when she practised regularly. However, with children, her responsibilities grew and with family commitments, yoga gradually took a backseat.

A few years later, Kaswan experienced a health scare when she suffered a facial seizure. The condition required her to be put on steroids, which came with their own set of challenges. The medications led to significant weight gain, hair loss, and other noticeable physical changes that affected her confidence and overall well-being.

Reflecting on that period, Kaswan says, “It was a time of immense struggle. The physical changes were hard to accept, but it also pushed me to rethink my lifestyle.”

One day, a friend encouraged Kaswan to join a week-long yoga session in a nearby park. Though she joined late, she tried to give her best. By the end of the session, the women in the group wanted the classes to continue and asked Kaswan to take charge.

“I practised yoga with these women every day, and along the way, I learned so much about the practice,” she says.

Over the next year and a half, Kaswan transformed her health. The yoga classes became a part of her daily life and helped her regain her strength and confidence. She also completed a few yoga certification courses and earned her referee certifications for yoga competitions.

This phase became a turning point in her life. Since then, there has been no turning back for Kaswan.

Kaswan has been running these sessions for free, increasing its accessibility for all women irrespective of their age. She mentions that women of all ages, from grandmothers to young girls, attend the sessions.

“Yoga transformed my life, and I felt it was important to help others discover its benefits as well,” she says.

“I am fortunate to be in a stable financial position, and most importantly, yoga played a huge role in improving my health. I will never charge anyone for these classes, as I want to share this gift with others,” she says.

She adds that the only thing she asks from her students is to be regular in attending classes.

Building a healthy community

When Geeta Malhotra, a 59-year-old woman, first joined Kaswan’s yoga classes, she struggled with joint pain and high blood pressure. Apart from the physical issues she also lacked self-confidence.

Today, not only is she doing better on the health front but has developed a lot of confidence.

She recalls that when she visited her family in California, she started a small yoga group, and people began joining her classes. “I never imagined I would be teaching yoga to so many people. More than the physical benefits, these yoga classes have given me the confidence to lead and help others,” she says.

Sangeeta, who has been practising yoga with Kaswan for the past year and a half, says the yoga community has truly become like family to her. Sharanjeet feels the same way.

“Yoga has helped me with my cervical issues and back pain. The sessions are so enjoyable that I never want to miss them. Even when I visit my village, I feel bad about missing class,” Sangeeta shares.

Sharanjeet adds, “This space is a haven for women, where we not only focus on our health but also come together to support one another, creating a community that feels like family.”

So far Kaswan has trained approximately over 300 women, she says.

Vinita Kaswan plans to expand her classes and create a larger impact by opening a yoga centre in the city.

Kaswan explains that when new women join, she starts by assessing their flexibility through basic yoga postures and then teaches them specific exercises to suit their needs. She emphasises that many women often neglect their health, and these classes offer them a chance to focus on themselves.

“Since this is a community of women, we all motivate each other,” she adds.

“To keep the sessions engaging, I sometimes organise games or competitions around certain exercises. We also celebrate special occasions, like birthdays, and come together to dance and have fun,” she adds.

Kaswan believes that as a teacher, the greatest reward comes when students reach out to her even after moving away, continuing their yoga practice.

She recalls the story of a woman who came to Sri Ganganagar from a village to take care of her grandchild. Initially, she was hesitant if she could practice yoga but she joined the classes. After some time she moved to Jaipur where she also started teaching yoga herself.

In the same vein Kaswan shares that she hopes to expand her classes and create a larger impact by opening a yoga centre in the city.

“I’ve decided to continue teaching yoga for the rest of my life,” she says.