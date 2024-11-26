Edtech unicorn ﻿Unacademy﻿ saw another top-level exit as Hardik Pandya, its senior vice president of design and product, announced his departure after a four-year tenure with the Bengaluru-based company.

“After 4+ eventful and deeply satisfying years, I am moving on from my role as Senior Vice President of Design for the Unacademy Group,” Pandya shared in a LinkedIn post announcing his departure.

His exit comes as the Gaurav Munjal-led company navigates ongoing top-level management changes. In over a year, Unacademy has seen a series of top-level changes, involving departures, new appointments, and promotions.

Pandya, who joined the edtech firm in October 2020 as Director of Design and steadily rose through the ranks to his final position, said, “Looking back when I committed to this responsibility in 2020, I had an outsider’s perspective of how Gaurav Munjal operated and how he held Design close to his heart. But over the last 4 years, I got to live that journey with him.”

“The pedestal his leadership afforded to the Design function enabled us to magnify our impact as a team, and enabled us to ship some of the most pathbreaking products,” he added.

Before joining Unacademy, Pandya worked with companies such as Google and Ola.

Pandya mentioned he’s taking a break but did not disclose his plans for the next phase of his career.

“I’m taking a break to spend time with family. My 4 yo who can’t wait to hear from me how Bruce Wayne became Batman, and why I only wake up early to watch a Test match,” he said, adding, “I’ll get back to work in due time.”

Last month, Unacademy elevated Arooshi Singh to Head of HR after a seven-year tenure in various roles. Singh succeeded Sandhydeep Purri, who was appointed as the company’s chief people officer in November last year.

Her promotion followed the elevation of Abhishek Pipara to the chief financial officer of the company’s offline centre business, succeeding Pratik Dalal.

Other executive changes include Jagnoor Singh, who stepped down from his role as chief operating officer of the offline centres business in July. Additionally, Unacademy Co-founder Hemesh Singh stepped down as chief technology officer to take on an advisory role.

Some other notable top-level departures from Unacademy include Arnab Dutta, Senior Vice President; Subramanian Ramachandran, Chief Financial Officer; Vivek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer; and Abhyudaya Rana, Vice President and Chief of Staff at the CTO’s Office.

The Bengaluru-based company clocked flat revenue of Rs 988 crore for FY24 but narrowed its losses by 62%.