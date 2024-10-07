Unacademy promotes Arooshi Singh to Head of HR amid management changes

Edtech firm ﻿Unacademy﻿ has elevated Arooshi Singh to Head of HR, as the company continues to undergo top-level management changes.

During her seven-year tenure at the edtech firm, Singh has held multiple roles, most recently serving as Director of People Experience and Culture.

Unacademy Co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal shared the development in an internal message seen by YourStory.

“I’m thrilled to share that Arooshi Singh, who has been with us for over 7 incredible years, is being promoted to Head of HR,” Munjal noted.

In over a year, Unacademy has seen a series of top-level changes, involving departures, new appointments, and promotions.

Singh is set to succeed Sandhydeep Purri, who was appointed as the company’s chief people officer in November last year.

Her promotion follows the recent elevation of Abhishek Pipara to chief financial officer of the company’s offline centre business about a week ago. Pipara succeeded Pratik Dalal, who had been appointed in January this year.

Other executive changes include Jagnoor Singh, who stepped down from his role as chief operating officer of the offline centres business in July. Additionally, Unacademy Co-founder Hemesh Singh stepped down as chief technology officer to take on an advisory role. The company plans to appoint Sumit Jain, a partner at the firm, to its board of directors to fill the seat vacated by Singh.

Some other notable top-level departures from Unacademy include Arnab Dutta, Senior Vice President; Subramanian Ramachandran, Chief Financial Officer; Vivek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer; and Abhyudaya Rana, Vice President and Chief of Staff at the CTO’s Office.

The Bengaluru-based company clocked flat revenue of Rs 988 crore for FY24 but narrowed its losses by 62%.