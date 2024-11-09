Diversity and design—how Emami Art gallery acts as a hub for creativity

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 820 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Kolkata’s Emami Art gallery showcases the work of numerous artists across varied media, styles and backgrounds. It was founded in 2016 by RS Agarwal and RS Goenka, joint chairpersons of the Emami Group of companies, and is led by Richa Agarwal.

“Richa Agarwal’s vision for Emami Art is anchored in creating a dynamic and inclusive space for contemporary Indian art. It also aims to foster a deeper appreciation for the crafts and wider cultural practices,” Ushmita Sahu, Director and Head Curator at Emami Art, tells YourStory.

The organisation brings diverse and often underrepresented voices into the spotlight, offering a platform for established and emerging artists alike.

“Over the years, we've curated exhibitions that not only celebrate the multiplicity of Indian art but also connect it with international dialogues,” Sahu adds.

This helps foster a broader appreciation for the cultural richness that Indian art embodies. “The gallery’s broader mission focuses on creating an inclusive space for diverse voices, while transforming Kolkata’s cultural landscape by introducing international and experimental works,” she describes.

Recent exhibitions this year at Emami Art include All That is Hidden: Mapping Departures in Landscape, Terrains and Geographies. The group exhibition explores landscape and its evolution as a genre in art history.

“The exhibition of works by 18 artists is conceptualised around landscape. It looks at the various interpretations of landscapes, their historical evolution, and contemporary artistic approaches to expanding the genre,” says Richa Agarwal, CEO of Emami Art.

Participating artists include Ajit Kumar Das, Ali Akbar PM, Arindam Adhikary, Arindam Chatterjee, Bholanath Rudra, Debashish Paul, Ghana Shyam Latua, and Janhavi Khemka.

“Landscapes in contemporary art radically depart from their conventional representations, expanding their scope of engagement. They often reflect psychological, spiritual and political concerns, scrutinising the fundamental ideas of the modern world and its manifestations,” curator RS Sayanth explains.

Art challenges artists and viewers alike, and can disrupt comfort zones to reveal new perspectives or uncomfortable truths. “It holds up a mirror to society, compelling us to confront issues we may otherwise ignore, such as social injustices, personal fears, or moral ambiguities,” Sahu explains.

“Art possesses a transformative power that transcends mere aesthetics. It reaches into the core of our shared human experience, urging us to think, feel and question,” she says.

“This discomfort is where art’s true impact lies. It forces us to grapple with ideas and emotions we might evade in daily life, fostering empathy and reflection,” she observes.

Art also prompts society to ask challenging questions about identity, values, and the broader world. “Through provocations, narratives, it engages with audiences on a deeper, often subconscious level,” she says.

“In doing so, art has the unique power not only to inspire personal change but also to shape cultural dialogues and collective consciousness. Art prompts society itself to evolve,” Sahu describes.

As trends in Indian art, she points to the mix of traditional and digital mediums. “The Indian art scene is vibrant and continuously evolving. We see a growing focus on themes like environmental issues, cultural identity, and social justice,” Sahu says.

“The true potential of India’s art lies in its ability to bridge past and present, engaging audiences with both our heritage and our globalised reality. This is a potential we hope to nurture and expand at Emami Art,” she affirms.

The gallery has showcased a range of artists with unique narratives and perspectives. “It has been a privilege to feature such a wide spectrum of voices. This diversity speaks to our commitment to being an inclusive platform for Indian art, with a special focus on the Eastern regions of India,” Sahu says.

Emami Art is located in the Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC), a multi-disciplinary hub for arts and crafts. KCC aims to be a catalyst for capacity building and artistic enhancement of creative professionals across their career paths.

In addition to exhibitions, Emami Art offers a wide array of programmes that engage the public in various creative practices. It regularly hosts workshops, artist talks, and educational activities that are designed to make art accessible and inspiring for all ages.

“Events like poetry readings and interactive installations encourage community participation, allowing audiences to connect with art in fresh, meaningful ways,” Sahu says.

An outstanding exhibit at Emami Art is the interactive installation titled Disobedience. Created by Greek artist-designer Nassia Inglessis, it has a flexible walkway over 50 feet long, with a flexible sheath made of recycled plastic which engulfs visitors as they walk through it.

Annual events like the Emami Art Experimental Film Festival highlight alternative and experimental filmmaking, video art. “This festival gathers international and Indian artists and filmmakers, promoting diverse perspectives in contemporary art,” she adds.

Emami Art also supports emerging talent through mentorship programmes, residencies, and educational initiatives.

The organisation also has a number of collaborative partners, such as the Comics Culture Collective. Joint projects include an exhibition on the evolution of Bengali comics from its inception in the 1920s to the present day.

“Regular panel discussions, seminars, and curated conversations with artists, curators, and cultural leaders foster critical dialogue, making the gallery a vibrant space for artistic exploration and community engagement,” Sahu signs off.

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at KCC.)