Toxic colleagues? 7 red flags to look out for in coworkers

The workplace can be a place of collaboration, growth, and achievement, but it can also present challenges that stem from difficult colleagues or toxic behaviours. Red flags in workplace interactions may not always be obvious at first, but ignoring them can lead to stress, low morale, and decreased productivity. By recognising these signs early on, you can protect your mental well-being, contribute to a healthier work environment, and maintain a positive professional trajectory.

Let’s delve into the seven warning signs to watch out for when assessing the people around you at work.

7 Red flags to watch out for in colleagues

1. Constantly taking credit for others' work

One of the most frustrating workplace behaviours is when someone consistently takes credit for others’ achievements. This behaviour erodes trust and can demotivate talented team members. If a colleague or superior frequently presents your ideas as their own or fails to acknowledge your contribution, it’s a red flag.

Why it matters: This behaviour can hinder team spirit and lead to a toxic, competitive atmosphere where collaboration suffers.

2. Avoiding responsibility and blame-shifting

Another common red flag is blame-shifting. Individuals who refuse to take responsibility for their mistakes and instead pin the blame on others can create an environment of fear and defensiveness. If you notice someone who always has an excuse or is quick to deflect accountability, it's a warning sign that trust could become an issue.

Impact on the workplace: This behaviour can undermine a team's ability to learn from mistakes and stunt growth, fostering a culture where no one feels safe admitting fault.

3. Consistently negative attitude

A consistently negative or cynical coworker can drain the energy of those around them. This type of person often finds faults, criticises ideas, and complains without offering constructive feedback. While constructive criticism is healthy, relentless negativity can become toxic.

Consequences: This attitude can stifle innovation and discourage others from sharing ideas, leading to a stagnant work environment.

4. Lack of transparency and dishonesty

Trust is the bedrock of effective working relationships. Individuals who are frequently dishonest, secretive, or manipulate information for their gain pose serious red flags. Transparency promotes open communication, while dishonesty leads to mistrust and conflict.

Why it matters: Dishonest practices erode trust, making it difficult to collaborate and achieve common goals.

5. Overly competitive nature

A healthy level of competition can boost performance, but when it crosses into cutthroat behaviour, it becomes problematic. Overly competitive colleagues may try to sabotage others or resort to unethical practices just to get ahead.

Work impact: Such behaviour can create a culture of paranoia where teamwork and knowledge sharing are diminished.

6. Gossiping and creating drama

Office gossip may seem harmless at times, but when it becomes habitual, it signals a deeper issue. Individuals who thrive on creating drama or spreading rumours can severely damage team trust and morale. Pay attention to those who seem more interested in personal stories or conflicts than in contributing positively to the work environment.

Preventive measures: Encourage an open-door policy where concerns can be addressed directly, reducing the allure of gossip.

7. Micromanaging and lack of trust

A micromanaging boss or colleague is a clear red flag. People who exhibit this behaviour often lack trust in others and need to maintain control over every detail. This can make employees feel undervalued and stifle their ability to work independently.

Effects on team members: Micromanagement leads to frustration, burnout, and high turnover rates as employees feel their skills and input are not respected.

Spotting red flags at the workplace is crucial for maintaining a healthy work environment. While it’s natural for conflicts to arise in any team, repeated behaviours that harm trust, collaboration, or morale should not be ignored. Whether it’s a micromanaging superior or a blame-shifting colleague, recognising these warning signs early can help you navigate workplace dynamics more effectively. Addressing these issues, either by setting boundaries or involving HR when necessary, can make a significant difference in ensuring your career growth and overall well-being.