Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer Limited has elevated Vipul Maheshwari to the role of senior vice president of product and data analytics.

In his new role, Maheshwari will drive the company's ongoing integration of advanced analytics into product development. The integration is expected to strengthen the digital-first house of brands' diverse portfolio, which includes Derma Co, Aqualogica, Bblunt, Dr Sheth's, and Staze Beauty.

Maheshwari has been a key member of Honasa for the past four years, leveraging his extensive experience in analytics and data science to manage the organisation's entire data lifecycle.

“Data-driven decision-making has always been at the core of our growth, shaping how we understand and serve our customers. Vipul’s expertise in turning complex data into actionable insights has been instrumental in our growth journey. He has been working with a leadership mindset for years and this role is a natural next step for him,” Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO of Honasa Consumer Limited, said in a statement.

Maheshwari holds a master’s degree in mathematics and computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. He had earlier worked at Delhivery and Global Analytics India.

Gurugram-based Honasa recently appointed Dr Kaustav Guha as vice president of research and development. Guha will focus on developing technologies to improve formulations and products across all of Honasa’s brands.