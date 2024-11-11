How Marieen Vijay went from animal welfare to sustainable living and women empowerment

Marieen Vijay has dedicated her life to multiple causes—from animal rights to women's self-defence and vegan entrepreneurship. Born into a traditional Syrian Christian family in Chennai, her childhood interests laid the foundation for the path she would eventually carve.

Growing up with two older brothers, her home was filled with playful wrestling matches and the constant presence of their family dogs, which sparked her lifelong love for animals.

"Many people who grow up with pets don’t realise they’re only dog or cat lovers," Vijay recalls. "Being an animal lover is about being sensitive to the wellbeing and dignity of all animals."

Her fascination with sports began early. At just four years old, she became captivated by the energy and intensity of a Budokai martial arts class she witnessed while picking up her brothers. Even her father’s initial

dismissal of her interest, with a stern stance, "girls don’t do martial arts," didn’t deter her.

Throughout her school years, despite her father’s disapproval of sports, Vijay found ways to indulge in her passion. By the time she attended Ethiraj College in Chennai, she had become a champion athlete, excelling in baseball, cricket, and football, among other sports. Her talent was evident; she graduated as the best outgoing athlete and was even awarded a Street Cat bicycle from her school, Sacred Heart Church Park.

The Founding of People for Animals

Vijay's journey into animal welfare began in earnest in the mid-1990s when she co-founded People for Animals (PFA) in Chennai with Shiranee. At that time, the city's corporation was notorious for electrocution as a means of controlling the stray dog population, with nearly 20,000 dogs being killed annually.

"They were indiscriminate," says Vijay. "Mothers and puppies were taken; it was a cruel practice that had been happening for over 70 years."

Determined to put an end to this, Marieen and Shiranee, along with other activists, campaigned against these inhumane methods, advocating for the implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.

After a series of meetings with the then-commissioner of the Madras Corporation, Abul Hasan, they managed to gain approval for ABC. "It was a breakthrough moment," recalls Vijay. "We transformed the premises where dogs were once electrocuted into a centre for surgeries. The first time we started accommodating the dogs in what was previously the electrocution chamber, they chewed up the old wires, as if in retribution."

Over the next three years, PFA’s efforts paid off, and cases of rabies in the city dropped to nearly negligible levels. However, their work was not without challenges.

Vijay recalls the night she stood guard at their shelter, five months pregnant, as local goons threatened to destroy it due to their work in curbing illegal cattle trafficking. Despite receiving death threats, her resolve remained unshaken.

Transition to vegan advocacy

As the years passed, Vijay realised that her efforts in animal welfare, though impactful, were addressing the symptoms rather than the root cause of animal cruelty.

A particularly traumatic experience—losing a puppy she was with since its birth—led her to reflect deeply on the value of animal lives. "It hit me hard," she says. "We mourn the death of our pets, but we ignore the

lives of animals that die for a single meal on our plate."

Inspired by the book ‘Heads and Tails’ by Maneka Gandhi, Vijay embraced veganism at the age of 22. In the 1990s, veganism was virtually unheard of in India. As the only vegan in a meat-loving household, she began experimenting with plant-based alternatives in her kitchen.

This experimentation eventually led to the founding of Catalyst Food, a venture dedicated to creating vegan substitutes like mock meats and vegan mayonnaise. "I’m a big-time foodie," she says. "I wanted to create delicious, cruelty-free options that would appeal to everyone, especially non-vegetarians."

Vijay's products became popular among friends and family, and soon, Catalyst Food began operating on a larger scale. However, she remained firm on her principles.

"I refused to use preservatives," she explains. "If I wouldn’t serve it to my children, I wouldn’t serve it to my customers." This commitment to quality meant that her products had a limited shelf life and could only be sold in Chennai. Today, her focus remains on expanding while maintaining the integrity of her brand.

Empowering women through self-defence

Parallel to her vegan entrepreneurship, Vijay’s passion for martial arts found a new direction in empowering women.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she realised the urgent need for practical self-defence skills, especially for young women. Drawing from her own training, she began offering her Iron Lady self-defence workshops that focused not just on physical techniques but also on mental preparedness.

"Martial arts teach discipline, but real-life situations don’t follow rules," explains Vijay. "Self-defence is about getting home safely, not about fighting."

The workshops, priced from Rs 2,500 to Rs 24,000, quickly gained traction. The programme has reached over 4,000 girls trained in South India alone.

"It’s as much about mental training as physical," she emphasises. "The goal is to empower women and girls with real knowledge, skills, and strategies so they can respond effectively instead of freezing."

Vijay’s self-defence training sessions are now expanding to other parts of the country.

Today, her journey is as much about advocating for animals by promoting healthy and sustainable lifestyle choices as it is about empowering women to protect themselves.

"Change can only happen when we challenge the status quo," she says. "Whether it's saving animals, changing dietary habits, or ensuring women’s safety.”