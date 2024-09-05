Meesho enables 8.5 lakh job opportunities this festive season

Affordable marketplace Meesho has enabled about 8.5 lakh seasonal job opportunities this festive season within its seller and logistics network. This marks a 70% rise in seasonal jobs from the previous year, said the company in a statement.

More than 60% of the opportunities were created in the Tier III and IV regions of the country.

Meesho's sellers have hired 5 lakh seasonal workers for the festive season. Sellers on the platform are geared up to fulfil customer demand by introducing new products, venturing into new categories, curating festive collections, and conducting inventory checks.

Along with its inhouse logistics service Valmo, Meesho has also partnered with third-party logistics providers including Delhivery, Ecom Express, Shadowfax, and Xpressbees to manage the surge in orders. These partnerships have helped generate 3.5 lakh seasonal job opportunities, involving first-mile, middle-mile, and delivery associates responsible for duties such as picking, sorting, loading, unloading, and handling returns.

Sourabh Pandey, CXO, Fulfilment and Experience, Meesho, said, “As we approach the festive season, a peak time for our sellers, logistics partners, and customers, our aim is to make a significant impact by ensuring ecommerce is accessible and inclusive for all."

"We are particularly excited to nearly double our capacity across several value-added services, such as reverse quality check-based pickups, hand-to-hand doorstep exchange, and open box delivery—many of which we've developed in partnership with Meesho over the past year," said Abhishek Bansal, CEO & Co-founder, Shadowfax.

"Moreover, under our 'Women in Logistics' initiative, nearly 50% of the additional capacity in our warehouses and sort centres will be fulfilled by women," he added.

Just a day ago, Walmart-owned ecommerce platform Flipkart announced that it plans to create over 1 lakh jobs across various supply chain verticals. It launched 11 new fulfillment centres across nine cities as it gears for its Big Billion Days sale.