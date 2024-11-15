Norian and Xigma win Rs 2 Cr investment from Nikhil Kamath’s WTFund and Nazara

WTFund, led by Nikhil Kamath, and Nazara Technologies Limited, a gaming and sports media platform, have selected Norian Games and Xigma Games as winners of a Rs 2 crore investment pledged during the filming of WTF podcast.

Norian Games, based in Kerala, is working on "Aldian of Ancients," a dinosaur survival simulation for PC and consoles. This game promises a rich, immersive experience set in prehistoric landscapes. Meanwhile, Bangalore’s Xigma Games, maker of "The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands" and its sequel "The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores," is now developing "Metal Haven," a free-to-play sci-fi action-strategy game.

"Growing up, we were occupied by simpler things–a game of cricket or even just being outside. That was a large part of my childhood. For the younger generation, gaming has taken that place, creating new avenues for creativity and interaction. This fund is a small step in supporting companies that have made a mark with their innovative games, and I look forward to seeing them push boundaries even further," Nikhil Kamath said in a statement.

Nitish Mittersain, Founder and CEO of Nazara, added, “At Nazara, We are committed to nurturing the next generation of gaming talent in India and it great to join hands with visionary tech pioneers such as Nikhil Kamath to act on the vision of our Prime Minister in building strong gaming talent in India that can build games for the world”

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, hosts the "WTF is" podcast, which features casual conversations with friends and industry experts. The podcast covers a wide range of topics, including technology, social media, electric vehicles, renewable energy, philosophy, and gaming.

In addition to his podcast, Nikhil Kamath recently launched the WTF Fund, aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs aged 18 to 22 across various sectors such as beauty and fashion.