Paytm CPO Shreyas Srinivasan exits Paytm after Zomato deal

Shreyas Srinivasan, Chief Product Officer (CPO) for Consumer Products at Paytm, and Founder and CEO of Paytm Insider (now owned by Zomato), has left the company.

According to a social media post shared by Srinivasan, his exit was triggered by the sale of Insider.in, Paytm's ticketing business, to food delivery giant Zomato.

"In August, when the deal between Zomato and Paytm Entertainment closed, it felt like the right time to take a break, fix tech debt of my body and re-discover a passion I can chase for the next two decades," the post said.

His involvement in the live entertainment and ticketing space began in 2010 with NH7, a multi-location music event, where he started working with the concert organiser to build consumer experiences. This ultimately led him to launch Insider.in in 2014—a platform focused on live entertainment in India.

In 2017, Paytm acquired a majority stake in Insider.in for a little over Rs 35 crore. As a result of this acquisition, Insider.in was rebranded as "Paytm Insider" in 2018.

After COVID-19, Insider reorganised into two groups: one team pivoted to working on Paytm's products, while the other stayed with Insider, preparing for the return of live events. Shreyas worked closely with both teams, managing both business and technical aspects.

In August this year, Zomato bought Paytm’s entertainment ticketing businesses for Rs 2,048 crore. The deal included the sale of Wasteland Entertainment Pvt Ltd (WEPL), which ran the Insider platform for approximately Rs 783.8 crore.

Former Insider.in Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and founding member Neehar Venugopal, who transitioned to a senior role at Paytm post the acquisition of his company, also went on a "health and well-being" break in January this year.