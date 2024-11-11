Raghu Vamsi Group acquires UK-based PMC Group

Raghu Vamsi Group, high precision and hi-critical components maker on Monday said it acquired PMC Group, a leading UK-based precision machining company specialising in components for the Oil and Gas industry, for an undisclosed amount.

A press release from the city-based firm said the acquisition of PMC Group represents a strategic step forward in Raghu Vamsi Group’s vision to enhance its global footprint and expand its capabilities by moving up the value chain in providing high-precision products and solutions to critical industries worldwide.

With around 100 employees, the PMC Group brings over 35 years of rich experience and deep knowledge in Critical manufacturing capabilities, supplying Global Oil and; Gas OEMs ( original equipment manufacturer) such as SLB, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Expro, Tech FMC and One Sub Sea, among others, it said.

Raghu Vamsi Group manufactures critical components for global OEMs like Boeing, GE Aviation, Honeywell, Rolls Royce, Collins Aerospace, Halliburton, Eaton and Cytiva among others.