Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (November 7, 2024)

Funding news:

Enlog secures Rs 1.75 Cr in equity funding

Enlog, a Delhi-based startup specialising in AI-powered energy management and IoT solutions, has secured Rs 1.75 crore in equity funding from Vinners.

The fresh funds will be used to boost its operations and accelerate its growth in India's energy management sector.

Enlog, a Delhi-based energy management startup, was founded in 2019 by Bharath Rnkawat and Jharna Saha, focuses on IoT and AI-powered energy solutions to optimise electricity consumption and reduce carbon footprints. So far, it has managed 11,300 MWh of electricity and reduced over 2,000 tons of carbon emissions.

With over 15,000 users, Enlog aims to reduce carbon emissions by one million tons by 2027. It plans to triple its revenue from Rs 12 crore in 2024 to Rs 40-45 crore by 2025, focusing on expanding into key Indian metro cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, and Indore.

Pulse bags $1.4M in a seed funding round led by Endiya Partners

﻿Pulse﻿, an advanced Agentic AI platform, has secured $1.4 million in seed funding from Endiya Partners, with participation from angel investors, including founders of Zluri and Yellow.ai, and other entrepreneurs and product leaders.

The funding will primarily focus on building a robust core team, enhancing the platform's development, purpose-built LLMs, and Agentic AI capabilities.

It is launching its MVP in November 2024, following pilots with multiple design partners. The company plans to allocate resources for early go-to-market initiatives to establish a foothold in India and the US, paving the way for long-term growth and leadership in the AI-first product management space.

Hyderabad-based Pulse, founded in 2024, uses Agentic AI to collect customer feedback, analyse structured and unstructured data, and automate key processes like feature extraction, prioritisation, and product hierarchy creation.

Other News

DaveAI secures patent for real-time adaptive digital aisle, transforming customer engagement

﻿Dave.AI﻿, an interactive digital solutions, has been granted a patent by the Government of India for its “System and Method for Real-Time Adaptive Interactive Digital Aisle of Products.”

The patented system leverages DaveAI's proprietary Affinity Engine, a multi-dimensional AI with an online learning genetic algorithm, powers real-time hyper-personalisation, allowing brands to craft adaptable and engaging digital customer experiences.

DaveAI combines machine learning with genetic algorithms to personalise customer interactions in real time. This allows brands to provide tailored recommendations, adapt to changing customer needs, and build lasting connections.

