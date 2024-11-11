Ecommerce enablement SaaS platform ﻿Unicommerce﻿ is acquiring Shipway, an ecommerce technology firm.

In the first phase, the SoftBank-backed company will acquire a 42.76% stake in Shipway for Rs 68.4 crore. The company plans to secure the remaining stake within a year, either through a merger or a stock swap, to complete a 100% stake acquisition.

“Over the years, Shipway has built a strong and well-recognised business, serving its customers’ needs with immense focus and clarity. Our collective product suite of software solutions from Unicommerce and Shipway will be transformative, offering an unparalleled, one-stop, seamless solution to simplify ecommerce for businesses in India, including and beyond our 6500+ customers,” said Kapil Makhija, MD and CEO of Unicommerce in a statement to the BSE.

With the acquisition, Unicommerce will expand its product portfolio to include solutions for courier aggregation, shipping automation, and returns reduction. This move will also allow Unicommerce to offer an integrated marketing platform featuring AI-driven, automated tools to enable brands and retailers to reach buyers through personalised, segmented campaigns and increase conversions.

In addition, Gurugram-based Shipway’s team will continue to expand both the Shipway and ConvertWay businesses.

Unicommerce will now offer solutions that cover the entire ecommerce lifecycle, from pre-purchase to various post-purchase processes. Currently, the company’s product suite is focused on technology solutions for ecommerce warehousing and order management, helping businesses manage inventory across multiple locations, reduce fulfillment costs, and handle orders for both online and offline channels, along with other tasks.

By integrating Shipway’s offerings, the firm will expand its services to include courier aggregation and automated shipping solutions for its customers.

Shipway co-founders Gaurav Gupta and Vikas Garg said, “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Shipway by Unicommerce. Unicommerce has built a dynamic technology ecosystem and a robust, profitable, fast-growing business. Together, our products will be able to comprehensively serve the growing technology needs of e-commerce businesses.”

In addition, Unicommerce is also expanding into pre-purchase solutions with Shipway’s "ConvertWay," to help brands use AI-driven SMS and WhatsApp marketing, chatbots, and support tools to fuel customer engagement.

The acquisition will also enable Unicommerce to extend its technology solutions to Shipway's 3,000 clients, including brands such as Durex, Lenskart, Juicy Chemistry, Tresmode, Dot & Key, among others.

Unicommerce’s existing client base of over 3,550 will also gain access to Shipway’s suite of software solutions.