Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Yourstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
Funding

Cross-border payments platform Skydo bags $5M in funding round led by Elevation Capital

Skydo had earlier raised $5.2 million in a seed round led by Elevation Capital in 2022.

Sayan Sen621 Stories
Cross-border payments platform Skydo bags $5M in funding round led by Elevation Capital

Tuesday August 13, 2024 , 2 min Read

Cross-border payments platform ﻿Skydo﻿ has secured $5 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by existing investor Elevation Capital.

Skydo had earlier raised $5.2 million in a seed round led by Elevation Capital in 2022.

"This investment will help us acquire payments licences across geographies, expand internationally and enable customers to send and receive business payments across multiple countries,” said Srivatsan Sridhar, Co-founder and CEO, Skydo, in a statement.

The funds will also help strengthen compliance and enhance risk monitoring, said Skydo.

Also Read
Cross-border payments platform BRISKPE raises $5M from PayU

Founded in 2022 by Srivatsan Sridhar and Movin Jain, Skydo aims to simplify cross-border payments for SMB exporters, enterprises, and freelancers by offering a flat-fee pricing model.

Skydo claims its international payment solution simplifies the payment process and ensures that businesses save up to 80% of their forex transaction costs when dealing with international clients.

The platform processes payments in 32 currencies and supports over 6,000 Indian exporters. It has processed payments of over $100 million since inception, said the statement.

"Over the past year, Skydo has achieved 10x growth. Our goal is to empower exporters and enterprises to operate seamlessly on a global scale, aiming to process $750 million by 2025 ," said Movin Jain, Co-founder, Skydo.

"We are confident that Skydo will drive significant improvements in how businesses handle international transactions and deliver unmatched value for SMBs and enterprises. We look forward to supporting them in their mission to streamline global financial operations and set new benchmarks in the payments sector," said Mridul Arora, Partner, Elevation Capital.

Skydo operates under the RBI’s OPGSP (online payment gateway service provider) framework, which serves as the primary payment method for over 3 lakh MSME exporters across India. The company has also applied for the cross-border payment aggregator licence from the RBI to expand its services.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

  • Skydo
  • Cross-Border Payments
  • international payment gateway
  • Elevation Capital
  • Just In