NBFC India Factoring to leverage Yubi's tech stack to power trade finance

End-to-end debt lifecycle company Yubi Group has partnered with trade finance company India Factoring to expand cross-border trade receivables financing for Indian SMEs. The collaboration aims to enhance the NBFC-Factor's credit assessment capabilities and broaden its market reach.

NBFC-Factor is a non-banking financial company primarily engaged in the business of factoring, i.e. facilitating financial transactions where a business sells its accounts receivable to a third party at a discount.

Accumn, a subsidiary of Yubi Group, will assist India Factoring in refining its credit assessment process and help it onboard new clients in India who need cross-border financing.

With Accumn's platform, India Factoring will have access to a centralised source of publicly available information and the ability to track customer profiles in real time after disbursement. This tracking includes updates on changes in borrower status, company leadership, financial condition, and legal matters for better credit decisions.

Also Read Supply chain fintech VoloFin secures $50M in funding from major US bank

"At Yubi, our mission is to deepen and democratise the global debt markets,” said Gaurav Kumar, Founder and CEO of Yubi Group. “By combining Yubi's tech-enabled approach with India Factoring’s expertise, we’re delivering a high-impact solution that drives liquidity and empowers Indian enterprises to thrive in international markets, making capital more accessible without collateral requirements."

The partnership is expected to broaden India Factoring’s reach, leveraging Yubi’s network of over 17,000 enterprises to identify new clients, it said in a statement.

"This cooperation leverages Yubi’s vast network of customers and provides them with modern working capital solutions which are unparalleled in the Indian market. By harnessing Yubi’s technology-driven solutions, we’re further able to deliver cross-border financing that’s compliant, faster, more accessible, and tailored specifically to the unique needs of Indian businesses. Our goal is to be a one-stop solution for Indian enterprises to achieve their global aspirations." Ravi Valecha, CEO of India Factoring, said.

India Factoring specialises in providing working capital solutions through receivables-based financing. The company helps businesses convert their receivables—amounts owed by customers—into immediate cash, offering liquidity for both domestic and export sales.

The company is a subsidiary of a European bank, FIMBank p.l.c., Malta, and is registered with the RBI as an NBFC-Factor and an authorised dealer.