Alibaba's AI video generator: Sora's newest frenemy

E-commerce giant Alibaba has recently released more than 100 large language models (LLMs) announced at the Apsara Conference. Jack Ma-backed firm has officially stepped up their AI game in the tech world but there's an interesting new addition to the list.

Alibaba has also launched an AI video generator which is the latest contender. So today we'll explore how this AI video generator stacks up against OpenAI's Sora and others and more importantly whether it has what it takes to become the next big thing in the world of AI video creation!

The battle of AI video generators gets heated

Over the past year, AI video generators have revolutionised the way videos are created. These powerful tools use artificial intelligence to create visually stunning and realistic high-quality videos in a fraction of the time.

With the rise of platforms like Runway Gen 3, Kling AI, MiniMax, Luma AI and now Alibaba's AI video generator, it's clear that AI-powered video production is here to stay. Despite the market getting crowded day by day, tech companies are still jumping on the bandwagon (Amazon will launch a text-to-video AI model soon).

Meet Alibaba's AI video generator: Tongyi Wanxiang

Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, has recently unveiled its own AI video generator. Here are some major features of this tool.

Key features

AI model: The open-source models are part of the Qwen 2.5 family, which is Alibaba's foundational large language model released in May. These AI models range in size from 0.5 to 72 billion parameters and have advanced capabilities in mathematics, coding, and support for more than 29 languages.

Accessibility: This advanced AI model has the remarkable capability to produce top-notch videos based on text inputs, supporting both Chinese and English languages.

Video generation capabilities: Notably, it can also transform still images into captivating, dynamic videos. Additionally, it utilises cutting-edge Diffusion Transformer (DiT) technology to enhance the quality of video reconstruction.

Is Tongyi Wanxiang the best AI video generator?

If you visit their website and analyse their demos, they seem quite impressive. The tool excels in creating aesthetically pleasing videos that are not easily achievable by other platforms.

While it does a decent job at replicating human expressions and movements, it falls short of the performance offered by Kling AI, MiniMax, and Runway Gen-3.

Overall, it can synthesise video content, allowing users to create professional-looking videos with minimal effort in various styles. So, Alibaba's AI video generator is definitely worth trying out.

The future of AI Video production

As AI technology continues to evolve, we can expect even more groundbreaking developments in the world of video production. With companies like Alibaba leading the charge, the possibilities are truly endless.

As of now, the market is filled with various text-to-video generators that are able to push out 6 to 60-second-long high-quality and realistic-looking videotapes. While the duration is short, it is expected to advance soon as companies develop better AI models.

Regardless, of whether you're a content creator or marketer, leveraging these AI video generation tools can help enhance the production of dynamic and visually stunning videos.

The takeaway

Alibaba's latest AI video generator is shaping up to be a strong competitor to OpenAI's Sora. Its impressive video generation capabilities and user-friendly interface make it a tool worth exploring. Currently, the market is dominated by Kling AI, Runway Gen-3, and Luma AI, only time will tell which one of them will reign. Right now, OpenAI faces a tough challenge in this crowded space, but they are known for surprising everyone. It will be exciting to see which AI video generator emerges as the leader.