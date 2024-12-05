Building bridges across borders: The AIT Programme 2024 connects Swiss and Indian innovators in sustainability and deep tech

In a world where technology and sustainability are intertwined, the need for innovative solutions to global challenges is more pressing than ever. Switzerland and India are key players in the global innovation landscape, with each country possessing unique strengths in deep tech, health tech, and sustainability.

Recognising the mutual benefit of collaboration, the Leading House South Asia hosted by Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW), in partnership with Swissnex India, and Venturelab executes the Academia-Industry Training (AIT) Programme. Now in its eleventh edition, this initiative is designed to bridge the gap between academic research and industrial application, empowering both Swiss and Indian startups to explore, adapt, and scale their ideas internationally.

AIT 2024: More than a decade of bilateral collaboration

The AIT Programme 2024 builds upon a legacy of collaboration and innovation exchange, offering a structured, immersive experience for startups from Switzerland and India. Through the programme, Swiss startups immerse themselves in India, while Indian startups are provided similar opportunities in Switzerland, allowing these companies to understand and adapt to the demands of a new market.

This year’s cohort—chosen through a rigorous selection process—is one of the most competitive yet, bringing together 20 early-stage startups representing a broad range of industries. A key highlight is the Bengaluru Tech Summit where Swiss startups pitched their innovations alongside their Indian counterparts, fostering opportunities for cross-border collaborations in real time.

How AIT has evolved to meet emerging innovation needs

Running for over a decade, AIT has constantly adapted to the evolving dynamics of the Swiss-Indian innovation ecosystem. As the Leading House South Asia reflects. “AIT has continually evolved to meet changing priorities, selecting startups focused on emerging fields like sustainability and deep tech. It remains a valuable bridge between academic research and industrial implementation.”

Over time, AIT has aligned its focus with global needs, emphasising areas like environmental challenges, sustainable technologies, and deep tech applications. By connecting sciencepreneurs with the necessary support and networks, the programme empowers them to refine their ideas into viable solutions for real-world problems. Startups like Qaptis Sàrl, specialising in CO₂ capture technology, and Oxyle AG, pioneering PFAS destruction in water treatment, exemplify AIT’s commitment to fostering meaningful, sustainable innovations.

The impact of AIT is best seen in the journey of its alumni, who have leveraged the programme to bridge the gap between academic research and industry applications. Through AIT’s support, Swiss startups like Synthara Technologies and SoHytec have successfully scaled their solutions, raising significant funding and establishing traction in both Swiss and international markets. These companies, along with Perovskia Solar AG—a solar tech startup with over 10 early adopter clients—highlight how AIT facilitates real-world impact and scalability.

A core component of AIT’s value lies in highlighting emerging entrepreneurs to both Indian and Swiss markets, as well as the cultural and commercial nuances that come with them. This approach encourages sciencepreneurs to test their ideas, embrace the challenges of cross-border adaptation, and find new pathways to market readiness.

Meet the 20 AIT 2024 startups

This year’s AIT cohort includes some of the brightest minds from Switzerland and India, with each startup working towards solutions that address global challenges.

Swiss Startups :

Azure Cell Therapies : Founded by Bilal Fares, the startup is developing innovative cell therapies for various medical conditions.

: Founded by Bilal Fares, the startup is developing innovative cell therapies for various medical conditions. BCellOne : Led by Miguel Solsona, this startup specialises in creating solutions for blood cancers using proprietary technology.

: Led by Miguel Solsona, this startup specialises in creating solutions for blood cancers using proprietary technology. Brightank : Founded by Kevin Turani-I-Belloto, Brightank develops smart tank solutions that optimise energy consumption in industrial applications.

: Founded by Kevin Turani-I-Belloto, Brightank develops smart tank solutions that optimise energy consumption in industrial applications. Impli AG : Under the leadership of Anna Luisa Schaffgotsch, Impli AG creates advanced implantable medical devices to improve patient care.

: Under the leadership of Anna Luisa Schaffgotsch, Impli AG creates advanced implantable medical devices to improve patient care. Inveel GmbH : Founded by Barbara Horvath, Inveel GmbH provides data-driven insights for businesses to enhance decision-making processes.

: Founded by Barbara Horvath, Inveel GmbH provides data-driven insights for businesses to enhance decision-making processes. Myriad Optics : Led by Fahradin Mujovi, Myriad Optics innovates optical technologies for high-performance lenses across diverse applications.

: Led by Fahradin Mujovi, Myriad Optics innovates optical technologies for high-performance lenses across diverse applications. Onescope : Founded by Yannick Ormen, Onescope aims to revolutionise remote medical diagnostics through unique telemedicine solutions.

: Founded by Yannick Ormen, Onescope aims to revolutionise remote medical diagnostics through unique telemedicine solutions. Phorest : Guided by Serhii Shyshkanov, Phorest offers a platform for managing salon operations efficiently.

: Guided by Serhii Shyshkanov, Phorest offers a platform for managing salon operations efficiently. SaisiR : Led by Claudia Bigoni, SaisiR develops AI-driven solutions for real-time data analysis across industries.

: Led by Claudia Bigoni, SaisiR develops AI-driven solutions for real-time data analysis across industries. Separatic: Founded by Timur Ashirov, Separatic focuses on separation technologies aimed at improving efficiency in production processes.

Indian Startups

4 Base Care : Co-founded by Hitesh Goswami and Kshitij Rishi, this startup provides healthcare solutions focused on preventive care through innovative technology platforms.

: Co-founded by Hitesh Goswami and Kshitij Rishi, this startup provides healthcare solutions focused on preventive care through innovative technology platforms. AI Health Highway : Founded by Dr. (Maj) Satish S. Jeevannavar, the startup develops AI-based healthcare solutions to enhance patient monitoring and diagnosis.

: Founded by Dr. (Maj) Satish S. Jeevannavar, the startup develops AI-based healthcare solutions to enhance patient monitoring and diagnosis. BioArtha Labs : Led by Ganesh Prasad U.G., BioArtha Labs engages in biotechnology research focusing on sustainable agricultural practices.

: Led by Ganesh Prasad U.G., BioArtha Labs engages in biotechnology research focusing on sustainable agricultural practices. Doto Health : Founded by Nikesh Ingle, Doto Health offers digital health solutions aimed at improving patient engagement through user-friendly applications.

: Founded by Nikesh Ingle, Doto Health offers digital health solutions aimed at improving patient engagement through user-friendly applications. Eliteck Hydrogen : Led by Snehangshu Patra, Eliteck Hydrogen specialises in hydrogen production technologies promoting clean energy solutions.

: Led by Snehangshu Patra, Eliteck Hydrogen specialises in hydrogen production technologies promoting clean energy solutions. Froots Technologies : Co-founded by Shefalika Sharma and Shefali Beri, this startup develops innovative food technology solutions to enhance food safety across supply chains.

: Co-founded by Shefalika Sharma and Shefali Beri, this startup develops innovative food technology solutions to enhance food safety across supply chains. Genomiki : Led by Dr. Deeksha Bhartiya, Genomiki conducts genomic research to enable personalised medicine based on genetic profiles.

: Led by Dr. Deeksha Bhartiya, Genomiki conducts genomic research to enable personalised medicine based on genetic profiles. Next Big Innovation Labs : Founded by Alok Medikepura Anil, the startup incubates ventures focused on innovation in technology and business models.

: Founded by Alok Medikepura Anil, the startup incubates ventures focused on innovation in technology and business models. Rechargion Energy : Led by Vilas Shelke, Rechargion Energy develops renewable energy solutions with an emphasis on battery technology for sustainable power use.

: Led by Vilas Shelke, Rechargion Energy develops renewable energy solutions with an emphasis on battery technology for sustainable power use. Vemsa Biotech: Founded by Vijay Satish, Vemsa Biotech engages in biotechnological advancements aimed at improving healthcare delivery through innovative therapies.

This year’s startups embody AIT’s commitment to impactful innovation, using the programme’s resources to refine their models and align with market-specific needs. According to Leading House South Asia and Iran, ZHAW, “The AIT programme is invaluable in connecting early-stage startups with the ecosystems in India and Switzerland, allowing them to test and adapt their ideas in an international context.”

Alumni testimonials reinforce AIT’s lasting impact. Alexander Kübler of RoBoa describes how AIT “helped us refine our business model, exposing us to market dynamics and local expectations”. Similarly, Donato Rubinetti of Ionic Wind Technologies values the cross-cultural insights gained, particularly in understanding customer differences between India and Switzerland, which have influenced his approach to other international markets.

As Swiss and Indian entrepreneurs gathered at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, AIT 2024 is a testament to cross-border collaboration and impactful innovation. By offering structured mentorship, immersive cultural experiences, and strategic networking, AIT continues to provide the necessary foundation for startups looking to expand their reach and deliver solutions that resonate across borders.