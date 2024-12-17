Ola Consumer on Tuesday launched Dash, a 10-minute food delivery food offering, marking its entry into the quick food delivery category. The feature, currently available in Bengaluru, is live with restaurants like EatFit.

Ola Consumer did not immediately respond to queries sent by YourStory.

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company had earlier launched its quick commerce offering with the same name under Ola Dash. However, it shut it down in June 2022, citing the company was "reorienting its Ola Cars business to focus more on strengthening the go-to-market strategy for Ola Electric."

In fact, in 2016, it shut down its food delivery business Ola Cafe, which had a delivery promise of 20 minutes, owing to stiff competition from other food delivery businesses.

Earlier on Tuesday, another food delivery underdog, magicpin, announced the launch of its 10-minute food offering magicNOW—already available in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, among others.

The quick food delivery segment sees representation from bigger players like Zepto through Zepto Cafe, Swiggy through Bolt, and Zomato through Bistro by Blinkit.

The growing popularity of 10-minute food delivery stems from consumers' increasing preference for quick commerce timelines. As people get used to faster deliveries, this expectation has expanded to newer categories like apparel and electronics while making traditional services like food delivery seem slower in comparison.

Disclaimer: Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, is an independent director in Ola Electric.