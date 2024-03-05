Menu
Funding

AI startup Ema secures $25M funding from Accel, others

Ema, short for Enterprise Machine Assistant, has launched an AI solution for workplaces, Universal AI Employee, to perform complex tasks across domains to enhance tech adoption and productivity.

Bhuvana Kamath
AI startup Ema secures $25M funding from Accel, others

Tuesday March 05, 2024,

3 min Read

Ema, a developer of AI solutions for enterprises, has raised $25 million in funding from ﻿Accel﻿, ﻿Section 32﻿, and ﻿Prosus Ventures﻿. Other participating investors include Wipro Ventures, ﻿Venture Highway﻿, AME Cloud Ventures, Frontier Ventures, Maum Group, and ﻿Firebolt Ventures﻿

California-based Ema, short for Enterprise Machine Assistant, was founded by Surojit Chatterjee, Souvik Sen, and Swati Trehan. The technology firm focuses on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to transform enterprises.

The startup has launched an AI solution for workplaces, called Universal AI Employee, to perform complex tasks across domains to enhance tech adoption and productivity. 

Designed to replicate the capabilities of a human employee, the solution can perform tasks such as engaging in conversations, comprehending context, taking continuous human feedback, reasoning, decision-making, and collaborating with human employees on difficult projects.

The solution is a single platform that integrates with other enterprise applications, significantly reducing the time and effort required for onboarding new technology, it added.

“Our mission is to transform enterprises and help every employee to work faster with the help of simple-to-activate and accurate AI employees. We are delighted to emerge from stealth with the support of blue-chip institutional investors, renowned angels, multiple customers and an incredible talent pool of machine learning engineers,” said Surojit Chatterjee, Founder and CEO of Ema.

Also Read
Nearly 59% of Indian enterprises actively use AI, skillset and ethics remain concerns: IBM

“We are just starting on a journey that will change how humans and synthetic intelligence interact to build a more collaborative and fulfilling workplace,” he added.  

“GenAI has the potential to unlock unprecedented efficiency in enterprises, which CXOs globally have very well recognised. To actually enable it at scale will require collaboration between human and AI employees. At Ema, we automate complex enterprise tasks with simple conversations," said Subrata Mitra, Partner at Accel.

"The outstanding team driving Ema's innovation is led by a visionary founder, who I've known for nearly a decade. We're excited to back this team in their pursuit of innovation,” added Mitra.

Ema's technology, according to the company, represents a new category in the GenAI space by offering the flexibility of a horizontal platform and the high value of a vertical application. 

A generative workflow engine powers Ema's AI employees, known as 'personas', enabling them to create new workflows by breaking down problems into subtasks based on conversational descriptions. These AI employees possess long-term memory capabilities that allow them to receive feedback from human users and continuously improve their performance. 

Envoy Global, TrueLayer, and Moneyview are some of the enterprises that have onboarded Ema’s personas instead of building new GenAI applications.

To combat the challenges of hallucinations, the firm’s proprietary 'fusion of experts' model, named EmaFusionTM– which exceeds 2 trillion parameters—combines over 30 public language models, including GPT 4, GPT-3.5-turbo, Claude 2.1, Gemini, Mistral-S, and Llama2. 

Edited by Swetha Kannan

