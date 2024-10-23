Freshworks rolls out Freddy AI Agent to elevate customer and employee experience

SaaS giant ﻿Freshworks﻿has launched Freddy AI Agent, an easy-to-deploy autonomous service agent designed to enhance both customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX).





The AI agents can be deployed within minutes and have resolved an average of 40% of customer support requests and 45% of IT service inquiries, said the company in a statement.





The introduction of Freddy AI Agent comes at a time when many enterprises are adopting AI agents to streamline their workflows. According to a report by Gartner, by 2028, 33% of enterprise software applications will incorporate agentic AI, enabling 15% of daily work decisions to be made autonomously.





“Fundamentally, customer service is all about creating delightful experiences for customers, such as engaging with them really well and making sure that their problems get resolved correctly as well as quickly,” Ramesh Parthasarathy, SVP of Technology, Freshworks told YourStory.





“Chatbots have historically been very programmatic and rule-based, requiring businesses to think about different possible directions in which the customer conversations will take place, in order for them to create those delightful experiences. Whereas, AI agents are autonomous flows, which can produce human-like conversations with very little setup or configuration. It doesn't have to be as extensive as rule-based or intensive as that of chatbots, but can create much more delightful conversational experiences with far less configuration,” he added.





Several mid-sized companies, including Bchex, Porsche eBike, Hobbycraft, and Live Oak Bank, have already integrated Freddy AI Agent with Freshdesk and Freshservice.





“Freddy AI Agent is a game-changer for organisations looking to accelerate customer service and employee service, fast. Most other software requires multiple weeks and implementation fees to deploy an AI agent, but we’ve designed Freddy to be deployed without code or consultants in minutes,” said Dennis Woodside, CEO and President at Freshworks.





Organisations can deploy Freddy AI Agent without the need for coding or model training by simply directing it to existing materials or websites, allowing the agent to crawl and learn on its own.





“Almost all businesses have their standard operating procedures or product catalogues, which are either on the website or in the form of PDFs or documents. Our objective is to make sure that we can use this available content of knowledge and answer customer queries,” Parthasarathy added.





He added that AI agents are particularly effective for automating routine business inquiries and tasks, which include common customer service requests like checking business hours, account balances, order statuses, refunds, and cancellations. In IT, they can handle basic troubleshooting, such as password resets and connectivity issues.





Freddy AI Agents operate fully autonomously and are always active, providing human-like, multi-channel support, along with hyper-personalised and multilingual interaction. Additionally, it is built with strict privacy controls to meet enterprise-grade security and compliance standards.





“From advisor to active problem-solver, an orchestrated symphony of specialised agents can thoughtfully handle a large and growing percentage of daily requests and help employees do their jobs more effectively. Copilots also step in to assist the human agent, further automating tasks and workflows that run a business. Freshworks is researching and applying the best of both worlds where people and AI can work together,” said Murali Swaminathan, Chief Technology Officer at Freshworks.