DCDC Health Services Pvt Ltd (DCDC) has secured an investment of Rs 82 crore from ﻿British International Investment﻿ (BII), the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor.

The company, which operates dialysis centres under its brand DCDC Kidney Care, plans to utilise the raised capital to deliver critical, life-saving dialysis treatments to low-income patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

“We are excited to partner with BII and expand access to high-quality and affordable dialysis treatments. Through this investment we will continue to expand our centres in South India, particularly in Karnataka and Telangana,” said Aseem Garg, Founder and CEO, DCDC.

DCDC is an operator of dialysis clinics under a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement with state governments, providing treatments to economically weaker sections of the population.

The investment is set to support the company to grow its network of clinics and roll out over 900 dialysis machines in over 100 centres in the next three years, the company said in a statement.

“Improving inclusion for economically disadvantaged groups, including access to quality, affordable healthcare, is a key priority for BII in India. Our debt facility will enable DCDC to expand its network of centres in partnership with the government, which provides life-saving treatment to low-income people in remote towns,” said Srini Nagarajan, Managing Director and Head of Asia for BII.

DCDC, which currently operates over 190 clinics across the country, expects to reach 15,000 unique patients, predominantly from low-income backgrounds, and create 1,000 direct jobs.