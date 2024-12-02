Eruditus stands out as Prosus’ only major edtech investment with positive returns

Edtech unicorn Eruditus stands out as the only major edtech investment delivering positive returns for Netherlands-based Prosus, as highlighted in its H1 FY25 financial results.

The Ashwin Damera-led edtech firm generated a 14% internal rate of return (IRR) in H1 FY25. IRR is the percentage return an investment is expected to make each year. It helps investors decide if a project or investment is worth it.

Eruditus, which collaborates with universities globally to offer professional learning programmes for working professionals, secured $150 million in funding a few months ago.

Earlier this year, Prosus wrote off its entire investment in the struggling edtech company BYJU’S. The company had invested $578 million in the Byju Raveendran-led firm, with nearly $400 million from its initial 2018 investment round, and held over a 10% stake until mid-2022.

Also Read Eruditus raises $150M as it prepares to shift base to India

Globally, Prosus has invested in several edtech companies, including Stack Overflow, Skillsoft, GoodHabitz, and Brainly. The consolidated revenue from its edtech investments grew by 20% year-on-year to $85 million, while trading losses narrowed by $53 million, resulting in a loss of $13 million.

“The edtech businesses continue to work on improving financial performance amid the disruptive impact of the broad adoption of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) on its revenue pool,” Prosus said in a statement.

Beyond edtech firm Eruditus, Prosus’ other Indian investments include ElasticRun, Meesho, and PharmEasy. ElasticRun, an integrated B2B ecommerce platform, showed a positive 23% IRR, while ecommerce marketplace Meesho saw a 20% IRR in H1 FY25. However, online pharmacy startup PharmEasy faced a negative 38% IRR during the same period.