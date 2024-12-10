Former JetSynthesys CEO Anuj Tandon joins BITKRAFT Ventures

Seed-stage investment firm BITKRAFT Ventures has appointed former JetSynthesys CEO Anuj Tandon as a Partner, giving the company a strategic opening into the Indian market.

The move comes as the fund focuses on the burgeoning Indian online gaming landscape which is projected to grow at 14.5% between 2023 and 2028, according to a PwC report.

“We have made several investments in India already, but our ambition is to increase our activity and capital deployment in the country visibly going forward. This is where Anuj’s experience and network in the Indian games and entertainment industry is crucial to us and our ability to identify and partner with the most outstanding entrepreneurs in India,” said BITKRAFT Founding General Partner, Jens Hilgers.

Tandon has over 15 years of experience as a gaming entrepreneur, executive and investor, having led PUBG maker, KRAFTON’s investments in India and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region and bringing entertainment brand YOOZOO Games to the region.

“India's economy is seeing explosive growth with a growing middle class that has disposable income, making it competitively positioned globally to grow in gaming and interactive media,” Tandon said. “I am honoured to have the opportunity to bring one of the biggest global gaming investors to India to support innovative entrepreneurs in their early stages. BITKRAFT’s global network and experience are extensive and will immensely help the budding ecosystem."

Tandon will seek to invest in gaming and interactive media companies with a particular focus on artificial intelligence (AI), games tech, and content.

The VC firm, based in Colorado, US, invests in gaming and interactive entertainment companies and looks to support up-and-coming technologies such as AI and Web3. The firm has invested in over 130 companies across the world, including Party Icons, StockGro, and Inworld AI, among others.