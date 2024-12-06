Ecommerce platform Myntra has launched a 30-minute delivery service called ‘M-Now’, after a pilot in select pin codes of Bengaluru in November.

The feature is applicable to 10,000 styles across the categories of fashion, beauty, accessories and home. Myntra aims to scale this to over 1 lakh styles in three to four months.

“Fashion, a highly aspirational category, thrives on a diverse selection that empowers customers to style their complete look. As enablers, we are truly grateful for Myntra’s strong association with leading brands across the globe, which are at the front and center of catering to the evolving fashion aspirations of the country. Together with the brands, M-Now will play a transformative role in advancing our collective mission to expand fashion possibilities and reshape India’s lifestyle shopping experience,” said Nandita Sinha, CEO at Myntra.

Currently, M-Now includes collections from global brands such as MANGO, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi’s.

This is not the Flipkart-owned company’s first venture into the quick delivery space. Myntra already has an Express feature, which offers 24-48 hours delivery for select categories.

The company is also not the only Indian lifestyle retailer that has expanded its service offerings to compete with quick commerce platforms that are delivering fashion and beauty products in minutes. Ecommerce companies have been looking to expedite their service timelines beyond same-day and next-day deliveries.

Nykaa, with its Nykaa Now service, is looking to set up a dark store network to service customers faster.

Myntra, which has over 70 million monthly active users, will allow brands on M-Now to leverage its tech stack and services to deepen its customer base.

According to Myntra, the pilot programme for the new feature has received “overwhelming customer response, and has gained organic momentum, with its popularity rising.”