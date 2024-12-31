NumberOne Academy, an AI-powered enablement platform dedicated to empowering SME entrepreneurs, has secured an investment of Rs 3 crore from Santosh Nair, one of India’s renowned business coaches.

The platform integrates a multi-lingual AI layer with upskilling courses, digital tools, and community engagement to deliver comprehensive support to SMEs.

With this funding, NumberOne Academy plans to expand its range of business courses in Hindi and other regional languages, targeting India’s vast Hindi-speaking market. The platform is also set to evolve NOA into a fully-fledged Virtual Business Coach, capable of interacting in over 10 regional languages while addressing diverse business challenges faced by entrepreneurs.

NOA is an AI-powered chatbot designed to assist SMEs in tackling GST-related challenges—a solution that has garnered praise for its practicality and innovation.

"I am thrilled to partner with NumberOne to empower MSMEs and transform entrepreneurship in India. With a technology driven platform, we aim to reach every corner of the nation, fostering job creation and helping entrepreneurs achieve the four freedoms—time, money, relationships, and purpose—while preparing India for a brighter, self-reliant future," Santosh Nair said, according to a statement.

NumberOne Academy has already attracted significant investments from prominent figures, including Kochouseph Chittilapilly, Chairman of V-Guard, and Mohan Kumar, CEO of Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd - Singapore, alongside investors from the Middle East and Kerala.

The company offers a comprehensive learning platform featuring over 60+ curated courses from 25+ business coaches, covering growth strategies, sales, marketing, branding, finance, HR, operations, and technology.