PhonePe launches comprehensive dengue and malaria insurance plan for Rs 59

In the last two years, vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria have emerged as public health concerns. According to media reports, 200,000 dengue cases were reported as of mid-November 2023. Additionally, in 2024, the World Health Organisation spotlighted five countries - India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal and Thailand - that were grappling with increased dengue cases in the warm monsoon months. Malaria, too, has been a cause for concern, as nearly 66% of the 5.2 million malaria cases reported in Southeast Asia came from India.

While state governments across India have begun to implement methods for the prevention and reduction of vector-borne diseases, such as Punjab's health department’s endeavour to educate two million students on prevention and aid, leading fintech company PhonePe is tackling the issue of costs associated with vector-borne diseases.

On December 2, 2024, PhonePe announced the launch of a new Dengue and Malaria Insurance Plan on its platform, starting at Rs 59 annually. The minimal price of this health coverage plan provides comprehensive year-round coverage of up to Rs 1 lakh for medical expenses associated with vector and air-born diseases. The insurance cover also ensures that users, especially in Tier II and Tier III cities, remain financially protected from unexpected medical costs caused by illnesses throughout the year.

Comprehensive cover for 10+ diseases

The Dengue and Malaria Insurance Plan is a comprehensive one, allowing

PhonePe users under this plan to access extensive coverage against 10+ vector-borne and air-borne diseases, including malaria, dengue, chikungunya, filarisis, Japanese encephalitis, swine flu, bird flue, typhoid, pulmonary tuberculosis and meningitis. The cover includes hospitalisation, diagnosis and ICU stays.

Unlike most seasonal plans, PhonePe’s plan is accessible beyond the monsoon season, giving users year-round protection and continuous coverage. What’s more, users can instantly purchase, manage and file claims through the PhonePe app, with a 100% digital claims process. This ensures that during a time of crisis, patients and families can be sure of swift settlements and a seamless user experience. The plan also takes working professionals, with access to corporate health insurance, into account. Employees can choose to avail this coverage in addition to their existing plans, as it offers more protection for specific health risks.

Commenting on the launch, Vishal Gupta, CEO, PhonePe Insurance Broking Services, said, “At PhonePe, we are committed to making insurance accessible and affordable to all. The launch of this product is a testament to our commitment of offering our users comprehensive coverage round the year. Through this, we aim to empower our users to manage health risks effectively while eliminating financial barriers to quality care. Our goal is to provide tailor-made insurance solutions to underserved populations across the country by leveraging our expertise in digital distribution, thus ensuring peace of mind for millions of Indians.”

Get Rs 1 lakh coverage in 4 simple steps

Users can easily avail of the insurance cover on PhonePe through these simple steps.

Navigate to the Insurance section on the PhonePe app and select ‘Dengue & Malaria’ Insurance.

Review plan details, including sum insured and premium options.

View insurer information and detailed plan benefits.