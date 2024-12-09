Unicommerce Company Secretary Ajinkya Jain steps down

Ajinkya Jain, the Company Secretary and Key Managerial Personnel of the SaaS firm ﻿Unicommerce﻿has stepped down from his role, effective at the close of business hours on December 6, due to personal reasons and commitments.

An alumnus of Nagpur University, Jain brings over 13 years of experience, having previously worked with organisations such as PharmEasy, ﻿Games24x7﻿, Future Generali India Insurance, and Pantomath Capital Advisors. He joined AceVector Group, the parent company of Snapdeal and Unicommerce, in 2022.

In a filing with the BSE, company stated that it is currently in the process of filling the vacancy and will notify the stock exchanges once a new appointment is made.

Third Wave Coffee opens outlet in Mysuru

Coffee chain Third Wave Coffee has opened its first cafe in Mysuru on Devraj Urs Road. The launch event was attended by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Rajat Luthra, CEO of Third Wave Coffee.

With this opening, the brand has expanded its footprint to eight cities across India, bringing its total store count to 117. The company aims to reach 150 stores by March 2025 and plans to enter new cities, including Chennai and Mangaluru, it said in a statement.

“Mysuru is one of the most charming cities in Southern India and we are honored to introduce our specialty brews to the people of the city. Our Cafes are spaces created with an aim to inspire and foster deep connections with our customers, and we are excited to bring the Third Wave Coffee experience to the community of Mysore,” said Rajat Luthra, CEO, Third Wave Coffee.

Hyundai Motor India Limited to Install Nearly 600 Fast Public EV Chargers

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) plans to establish around 600 public EV fast charging stations nationwide within the next seven years. The company in a statement stated that it intends to set up a network of 50 fast public charging stations by the end of December 2024, to support the growing adoption of electric vehicles.

“The EV market is expected to grow robustly by 2030. Studies conducted by HMIL have highlighted that customers are apprehensive about driving their EVs for long-distance commutes on highways due to a lack of charging infrastructure. Keeping this in mind, HMIL has taken the initiative of installing fast EV chargers on key highways, in addition to major cities. We are actively investing in infrastructure to support the expected growth in demand for electric vehicles,” said Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head – Corporate Planning, HMIL.

To date, HMIL's charging network claims to have supported 50,000 charging sessions, delivering over 7.30 lakh units of energy to more than 10,000 Hyundai and non-Hyundai EV users.

(The copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day)