Funding News

Netrasemi raises Rs 10 Cr in pre-Series A round from Unicorn India Ventures

Semiconductor startup Netrasemi has raised Rs 10 crore in a pre-Series A round from Unicorn India Ventures to build Edge AI for IoT products.

The Kerala-based company plans to use the funds for fabrication of two ML SoC chips, namely, Netra A2000 and Netra R1000.

These chips enable motherboards to perform advanced AI analytics locally, making products smart, affordable, responsive, and independent without relying on servers or the cloud.

The company, co-founded by Jyothis Indirabhai, Sreejith Varma, and Deepa Geetha in 2020, has generated about $0.75 million in revenue and profits from chip design and porting services for strategic partners. It is expecting growth to reach 150% in FY25 from IP revenue, and exponential growth starting in FY27 with chip volume production.

Kreedo Early Childhood raises Rs 10 Cr in debt funding

Edtech startup Kreedo Early Childhood Solution has raised Rs 10 crore in debt funding from Recur Club to support its growth and expansion plans across India as well as enhance its product offerings.

The funding is structured as a curated debt stack that strategically combines short-term and long-term debt lines and includes both secured and unsecured debt instruments.

Kreedo co-founders Mridula Shridhar and Manikandan Krishnan

Founded in 2012 by Mridula Shridhar and Manikandan Krishnan, Kreedo has achieved over 35% annual revenue growth for the past three years.

It raised $4 million in Series A funding, co-led by Heritas Capital and UBS Optimus Foundation, to improve educational ecosystems in schools.

Other News

Shiprocket appoints Vivek Sharma as VP of International Shipping

Ecommerce enablement platform Shiprocket has appointed Vivek Sharma as Vice President of International Shipping. Sharma will focus on developing ShiprocketX and CargoX, expanding new verticals, line hauls, categories, products, and geographies, the company said.

Sharma boasts an expansive career with global exposure across UK, Hong Kong, Germany, the USA and Dubai managing imports, exports, warehousing air and sea frieght.

