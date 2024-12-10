Venture debt firm Stride Ventures has launched its fourth fund with a target corpus of $300 million, marking its largest domestic fund to date.

According to the firm, Fund 1 has already been fully returned to investors, including banks, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and others.

“This milestone is not just about the numbers—it reflects the trust our partners have placed in us and the shared belief in the transformative power of alternative finance in India and beyond. Our role is of an enabler, working alongside founders and stakeholders to unlock possibilities beyond financial support. This journey has been one of collaboration, learning, and resilience, and it inspires us to continue empowering entrepreneurs and building a future where innovation thrives,” said Apoorva Sharma, Managing Partner of Stride Ventures.

The firm also achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing $1 billion in venture debt commitments, solidifying its leadership position as the first Indian fund in this segment to reach such a scale.

Stride Ventures has made significant deployments, with some of its ticket sizes exceeding Rs 100 crore. These investments have been directed toward industry leaders such as BlueStone, Upstox, Moneyview, Ather, Pharmeasy, Infra.Market, Battery Smart, Moove, Ola Electric, and Lohum.

“Crossing the $1 billion milestone is a testament to the strength of India’s startup ecosystem and the growing recognition of venture debt as a powerful enabler. At Stride, we remain committed to empowering entrepreneurs with innovative solutions that drive sustainable growth,” said Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, Founder and Managing Partner, Stride Ventures.

Earlier in May 2024, the company announced the final close of its third fund at $165 million.

Prior to the third fund, Stride Ventures raised two funds, with the first one in 2019 at $50 million and the second in 2021 at $200 million.