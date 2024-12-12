Swiggy promotes Sidharth Bhakoo to CBO for Food Marketplace

Sidharth Bhakoo, previously VP and National Business Head at ﻿Swiggy﻿, has been elevated to the role of Chief Business Officer - Food Marketplace.

Announcing the news on LinkedIn, he shared, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Business Officer - Food Marketplace at Swiggy!"

Bhakoo joined Swiggy in June 2018 and has been with the company for over six years, holding various leadership positions, including AVP and Regional Business Head for North, East, and Central India.

He began his career at GE Money as a product manager for consumer durables and two-wheelers. He later joined the Royal Bank of Scotland as a programme manager for business banking in India, eventually advancing to senior relationship manager.

He moved to Vodafone Business Services, where he served as senior manager for SME sales and was later promoted to GM and sales head. In this role, he led circle sales budgets, managing diverse teams across functions such as sales and account management, channel and programme management, technical pre-sales, customer service, customer acquisition, and marketing.

Bhakoo’s professional expertise spans team management, B2B sales and distribution, channel management, key account management, business development, and programme management across telecom and banking sectors.

Swiggy recently appointed Shalabh Shrivastava as Senior Vice President of Driver Org, with over 25 years of experience in ecommerce, retail, technology, consulting, and investment banking, and Hari Kumar G as Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer for Swiggy Instamart.