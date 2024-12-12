Brands
News

Indian teen Grandmaster D Gukesh becomes youngest world chess champion

Gukesh had entered the match as the youngest ever challenger to the world crown after winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year.

Press Trust of India9984 Stories
Thursday December 12, 2024 , 1 min Read

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh on Thursday became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game of a thrilling showdown.

Gukesh secured the requisite 7.5 points against Liren's 6.5 after winning the last classical time control game of the 14-game match that seemed headed for a draw for most part.

Before Gukesh's feat on Thursday, the legendary Garry Kasparov of Russia was the youngest world chess champion when he won the title at the age of 22, dethroning Anatoly Karpov in 1985.

Gukesh had entered the match as the youngest ever challenger to the world crown after winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year.

He is the second Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the global title. Anand, a five-time world champion, had last won the crown in 2013.

Edited by Jyoti Narayan