Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

WeWork India expands in Bengaluru with new 1.10 lakh sq ft centre

Since its inception in India in 2016, WeWork India has expanded across 62 locations across eight cities -- Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Press Trust of India9960 Stories
WeWork India expands in Bengaluru with new 1.10 lakh sq ft centre

Thursday December 05, 2024 , 2 min Read

Co-working major ﻿WeWork﻿ India on Thursday said it has opened a new centre in Bengaluru comprising a 1.10 lakh sq feet office space, helping the company reach an operational portfolio of 1 lakh desks.

Since its inception in India in 2016, WeWork India has expanded across 62 locations across eight cities -- Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, a company statement said.

"We opened our first building in 2017 in Bengaluru, and have since expanded across eight cities. As we open another building in Bengaluru, it gives us absolute joy to hit the 1 lakh+ desk with the same city," said Arnav S Gusain, Chief of Supply, WeWork India.

"As the demand for flexible workspaces continues to rise, we aim to empower businesses to scale, and achieve sustained growth with our comprehensive suite of services," he added.

WeWork India will soon open two new centres in Gurugram and Chennai and has already taken spaces from DLF in both cities.

Also Read
CCI approves proposed stake buy in WeWork India by Real Trustee Advisory Co

In Gurugram, the company will have over 1,400 desks across 1.17 lakh sq ft. In Chennai, there will be 1,900 desks spread across 1.26 lakh square feet.

According to real estate consultant Vestian, Indian flexible office space operators had a portfolio of 67 million sq ft of prime office space till June this year and the number is set to cross 100 million sq ft by 2026-end.

The flexible office market has "witnessed a demand shift post-pandemic from startups and SMEs to large conglomerates owing to flexibility and cost advantages".

Edited by Jyoti Narayan