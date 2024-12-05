WeWork India expands in Bengaluru with new 1.10 lakh sq ft centre

Co-working major ﻿WeWork﻿ India on Thursday said it has opened a new centre in Bengaluru comprising a 1.10 lakh sq feet office space, helping the company reach an operational portfolio of 1 lakh desks.

Since its inception in India in 2016, WeWork India has expanded across 62 locations across eight cities -- Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, a company statement said.

"We opened our first building in 2017 in Bengaluru, and have since expanded across eight cities. As we open another building in Bengaluru, it gives us absolute joy to hit the 1 lakh+ desk with the same city," said Arnav S Gusain, Chief of Supply, WeWork India.

"As the demand for flexible workspaces continues to rise, we aim to empower businesses to scale, and achieve sustained growth with our comprehensive suite of services," he added.

WeWork India will soon open two new centres in Gurugram and Chennai and has already taken spaces from DLF in both cities.

Also Read CCI approves proposed stake buy in WeWork India by Real Trustee Advisory Co

In Gurugram, the company will have over 1,400 desks across 1.17 lakh sq ft. In Chennai, there will be 1,900 desks spread across 1.26 lakh square feet.

According to real estate consultant Vestian, Indian flexible office space operators had a portfolio of 67 million sq ft of prime office space till June this year and the number is set to cross 100 million sq ft by 2026-end.

The flexible office market has "witnessed a demand shift post-pandemic from startups and SMEs to large conglomerates owing to flexibility and cost advantages".