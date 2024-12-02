Food delivery giant ﻿Swiggy﻿ on Monday said it is expanding its 10-minute food delivery service, Bolt, to over 400 cities and towns nationwide.

Initially launched in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, Bolt is now operational in Tier I cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Indore, Coimbatore, and Kochi, as well as Tier II and III cities, including Roorkee, Guntur, Warangal, Patna, Jagtial, Solan, Nashik, and Shillong, the company said in a statement.

The service aims to deliver freshly prepared food—including snacks, beverages, and breakfast items—requiring minimal or no preparation time within 10 minutes. At present, Swiggy has onboarded over 40,000 restaurants, offering a range of more than 10 lakh menu items.

"Bolt is changing the way customers are experiencing food... With all the customer love we’ve received so far and the growing excitement from both national and local restaurants, expanding Bolt was an easy decision. We’re thrilled to bring this experience to even more cities and homes,” said Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s Food Marketplace.

According to Swiggy, Bolt has seen the highest adoption in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, followed by Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Punjab. The delivery radius for Bolt is limited to 2 kms to ensure efficiency, with orders prioritised for delivery executives nearest to the Bolt outlets.

Swiggy also said it doesn't inform delivery partners of the distinction between Bolt and regular orders to maintain safety and prevent incentivised speeding.

It has partnered with KFC, McDonald’s, Burger King, Baskin Robbins, and Starbucks, as well as local establishments such as Gwalia Sweets in Ahmedabad, Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad, Shiraz in Kolkata, and Irani Cafe in Pune.

In Tier II cities, restaurants like Varalakshmi Tiffins in Guntur and Baap of Rolls in Roorkee report that over 10% of their orders are processed through Swiggy Bolt.