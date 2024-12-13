Zomato recognises 200+ restaurants using plastic-free packaging with new campaign

Food delivery platform Zomato has launched 'Plastic-Free Future' campaign, a long-term initiative to recognise restaurants for their efforts in sustainable packing solutions.

For restaurants participating in the 'Plastic-Free Future' programme, Zomato will display a banner on their menu page and a notification in the order summary on the Zomato app.

"Through this campaign, our endeavour is to build a sustainable food delivery ecosystem by celebrating restaurant partners who have committed to reducing plastic usage," said Rakesh Ranjan, CEO, Food Delivery, Zomato in a statement.

Also Read Price of convenience: Zomato slapped with Rs 803 Cr tax demand by GST authorities

The list currently includes popular Bengaluru eateries including BLR Brewing Co, Byg Brewski Brewing Company, Daily Sushi, Go Native, and Brik Oven.

The campaign has also seen traction from pan-India chains like Social, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Third Wave Coffee, Chaayos, Keventers, Nando's, Nomad Pizza, Picante, and Slay Coffee Bar.

According to a press note, more than 200 restaurant brands in about 30 cities have joined the programme and have submitted detailed evidence of their packaging, including photos and certificates.

"The launch of Plastic-Free Future Program stemmed as a response to the growing concern over environmental sustainability in the food ordering and delivery industry. By recognising and rewarding eco-conscious brands, we are looking to accelerate the restaurant industry’s adoption of plastic-free alternatives for food delivery packaging and create positive environmental impact at scale," noted Anjalli Ravi Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Zomato.