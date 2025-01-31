Creating inclusive workplaces for people with disabilities: Amazon’s efforts in building a diverse and empowering environment

In a country of over 1.4 billion people, more than 30 million live with disabilities, each brimming with untapped potential and unique talents. Yet, despite the promise of a brighter future, the journey toward inclusion remains a steep uphill battle. While 13 million are ready and able to contribute to the workforce, a mere 3.4 million have found employment. The corporate sector has been slow to embrace this diverse talent pool, with only five companies in the Nifty 50 employing more than 1% of people with disabilities, and most of those opportunities found in the public sector. The question remains: why aren't businesses tapping into the vast, underutilized potential of this section?

In a groundbreaking virtual roundtable discussion hosted by Amazon in collaboration with YourStory Media, thought leaders and practitioners shared insights on creating inclusive workplaces for people with disabilities. Moderated by Madanmohan Rao, Research Director at YourStory, the session featured Saloni Gupta, Senior Manager – HR/People Experience & Technology at Amazon India Operations; Suparna Kalra, Senior Accessibility Program Manager at Amazon; and Dr Jitender Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Sarthak Educational Trust.

Fostering inclusivity: Amazon’s commitment to accessibility

Amazon has been a trailblazer in ensuring that people with disabilities feel comfortable and empowered in their workplace. Saloni emphasized Amazon India’s pride in having employees and associates with disabilities contributing to various operational aspects, from the marketplace and fulfillment centers to delivery stations and customer service teams.

“A key part of our strategy is to focus on making the workplace more inclusive every day,” Saloni said. Amazon’s approach includes an array of initiatives like accommodations teams, silent delivery stations, and advanced safety measures designed to support employees with disabilities, particularly those who are deaf or hard of hearing (DHH). The company’s first silent delivery station in 2017, staffed entirely by DHH associates, stands as a testament to Amazon’s commitment to inclusivity. The operation sites feature innovative systems such as light-enabled emergency communication and token-based associate tracking to ensure safety.

Amazon also recognizes the importance of expanding opportunities for neurodiverse individuals, including those on the autism spectrum or with learning disabilities. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, Amazon provides vocational training for these individuals, helping them integrate into roles at delivery stations and sort centers across India. The company’s commitment goes beyond hiring, with many employees and associates advancing to higher-level positions.

The power of feedback in shaping accessibility

Suparna discussed the importance of feedback from customers with disabilities in shaping the company’s accessibility services. She emphasized that at Amazon, inclusion is not merely a goal, but an ongoing, integral part of the company’s operations.

“When we design customer service solutions, we keep the feedback from customers with disabilities at the heart of the process,” Suparna explained. The creation of chat support services is helpful for customers who are deaf or hard of hearing, complementing traditional phone support.

In her work with Amazon’s digital devices and Alexa services, Suparna highlighted the integration of AI to improve accessibility. One notable example is the introduction of eye gaze support technology, which enables users with severe mobility impairments, such as paraplegics, to control devices through eye movement rather than touch. This feature, which allows users to interact with devices using their gaze, was developed in response to customer feedback and has proven to be a game-changer for many.

Empowering leadership for people with disabilities

Aggarwal shared his organization’s role in helping people with disabilities acquire the skills needed to succeed in the workforce. Since its inception in 2008, Sarthak has been instrumental in creating job opportunities for people with disabilities, initially placing them in entry-level roles and gradually advancing them to middle and senior management positions.

Leveraging technology for an inclusive future

Suparna discussed how Amazon is leveraging cutting-edge technology, such as AI, to enhance accessibility for customers. One of the standout innovations is an AI-driven support tool that improves the shopping experience for users with disabilities by enabling voice-based navigation and interaction with Amazon’s mobile app. Another remarkable feature is Dialog Boost on Prime Video, which allows users to amplify dialogue over background noise, making it easier for people with hearing impairments to enjoy content.

Saloni highlighted SignAble, an on-demand Indian sign language translation service that bridges communication gaps for Amazon’s DHH associates. By allowing associates to request an interpreter at any time through a phone or laptop, SignAble ensures that communication is seamless and accessible, further fostering an inclusive workplace environment.

Saloni, representing India Operations at Amazon, elaborated on the company's collaboration with DEPWD and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. She shared, “Our collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPWD) and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is a commitment where we have signed a letter of intent, facilitating skilling and employment opportunities through multiple job fairs.”

Amazon’s efforts extend beyond these job fairs. Saloni said, “There's a tripartite agreement between DEPWD, the Skills Council for Persons with Disabilities, and Amazon. This agreement focuses on skilling certification, entrepreneurship opportunities, and enabling people with disabilities to participate in mainstream society.”

Saloni also highlighted the broader scope of Amazon’s commitment. “In 2023, Amazon signed a three-year MOU with multiple state governments, including Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, to provide skilling and employment opportunities across our India operations network, including fulfillment centers, sort centers, and delivery stations. These partnerships are aligned with our broader diversity and inclusion objectives, with a huge focus on empowering people with disabilities.”

Addressing the challenges of skill acquisition and employment

While significant strides are being made, challenges still persist in bridging the gap between skill acquisition and employment for persons with disabilities. Aggarwal, a key figure in this space, highlighted several critical issues, particularly the large geographical disparity in the population of persons with disabilities. He remarked, “There is no definite number right now for the population of people with disabilities in India. According to the 2011 census, the number was relatively small. However, according to the World Bank and WHO, about 10-15% of India’s population lives with some form of disability.”

Aggarwal further emphasized the rural-urban divide. He said 70-75 percent of people with disabilities live in rural parts of India, while only 25% reside in urban areas. “Most organizations working in this space, like Sarthak, are based in urban centers.”

The biggest challenge, Aggarwal explained, lies in reaching people with disabilities in rural areas. “The challenge is skilling people with disabilities in rural areas and offering employment opportunities near their locality, perhaps within their district or taluka. This is the biggest challenge, and we at Sarthak are working to address this.”

Sarthak’s innovative solution to this challenge is the e-learning management system, Gyan Sarthi, which was launched two years ago. “Gyan Sarthi is reaching out to people with disabilities across around 2,000 locations in the country. They can get trained from home and, through the work-from-home model, also find employment,” Agarwal shared.

However, Aggarwal was quick to acknowledge that the journey is far from over. “It’s still a long journey, but we are hopeful. Working with companies like Amazon and others, we can provide IT jobs for people with disabilities in a work-from-home setup, further bridging the gap.”

Looking ahead

To truly create a more equitable and inclusive society, it’s imperative for corporations to take meaningful steps toward embracing inclusion. This begins with implementing strong policies and benefits that not only support underrepresented communities, including persons with disabilities but also foster an environment where everyone can thrive. However, policies alone are not enough; setting the right culture is critical. It requires active leadership, continuous education, and a commitment to embedding inclusivity into every aspect of the organization.

