D2C skincare brand Foxtale has raised $30 million in its series C funding round from KOSÉ Corporation, and existing investors Panthera Growth Partners, Z47, and Kae Capital.

The Mumbai-based company has also partnered with Japanese multinational firm KOSÉ Corporation, which manufactures cosmetics, and beauty and personal care products.

Under the partnership, KOSÉ Corporation will tap on Foxtale's expertise in D2C strategies and Indian markets while Foxtale will fuse KOSÉ’s advanced technological capabilities within R&D for product innovation.

"We are very happy to have concluded a capital and strategic partnership with fast-growing Foxtale in the premium mass skincare market on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of our entry into the Indian market," said Kazutoshi Kobayashi, President and CEO of KOSÉ Corporation.

"Through this partnership, we will take a major step forward into the next decade as we aim to establish a greater presence in the Indian market and expand our business,” added Kobayashi.

The company plans to use the latest capital infusion to deepen its presence in existing markets and enhance its R&D.

"This funding by KOSÉ Corporation will enable us to scale faster, innovate deeper, and bring effective and accessible skincare to even more people across India. Beyond growth, this partnership also marks a step towards fostering stronger global relations, blending international expertise with local insights," said Romita Mazumdar, Founder, Foxtale.

Founded in 2021, Foxtale has more than doubled its growth in FY25 as it looks to achieve profitability by the close of the next financial year.

The company competes with fellow D2C brands like Conscious Chemist, Dot &Key, and Aqualogica, along with traditional brands from legacy FMCG players.