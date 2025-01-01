Online travel platform EaseMyTrip has appointed co-founder Rikant Pittie as its chief executive officer.

Rikant Pittie, who is also the executive director of EaseMyTrip, steps into the role of CEO following the resignation of his brother Nishant Pitti, who cited personal reasons for his departure.

"In his new role, Rikant will lead the company’s strategic initiatives, drive innovation, and enhance customer experiences to further strengthen EaseMyTrip’s position in the industry," EaseMyTrip said in a statement.

Rikant Pittie brings over 15 years of experience across sectors such as technology, human resources, and hospitality. He has been associated with EaseMyTrip since its inception in 2008.

EaseMyTrip reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 26.8 crore in Q2 FY25, a 42.8% decline from Rs 46.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. On a sequential basis, its PAT fell 20.9% from Rs 33.9 crore in Q1 FY25.

The online travel aggregator’s revenue from operations grew marginally by 2.1% year-on-year to Rs 144.6 crore in Q2 FY25, from Rs 141.6 crore in Q2 FY24. However, revenue declined 5.2% quarter-on-quarter from Rs 152.6 crore in Q1 FY2.

Recently, the company announced that it would begin manufacturing electric buses through its new subsidiary, Easy Green Mobility. YoloBus, another subsidiary of EaseMyTrip, will serve as Easy Green Mobility's operating arm.

The company plans to invest around Rs 200 crore on research and development, product development, and setting up a manufacturing plant over the next two to three years.