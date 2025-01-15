Google-backed Pixxel launches three hyperspectral satellites aboard SpaceX rocket

Bengaluru-based space-tech firm ﻿Pixxel﻿made history on Wednesday by becoming the first Indian-origin firm to launch a commercial satellite constellation. The deployment of the first three satellites in its Firefly constellation took place aboard a SpaceX rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, USA.

The milestone not only enhances India's presence in the private space sector but also marks the beginning of Pixxel's commercial constellation, with three additional Firefly satellites slated for launch in Q2 2025. These satellites are designed to enable real-time data collection and analysis, empowering industries and governments to address global challenges, manage resources, and drive climate-related solutions, the company said.

Fireflies currently holds the title of the world’s highest-resolution commercial hyperspectral satellites, the statement added. With a resolution of 5-meters, they are six times sharper than the 30-meter resolution seen in most existing hyperspectral systems. This allows for the capture of fine details that were previously undetectable through traditional systems.

“The future of our planet depends on how deeply we understand it today. The successful deployment of our first commercial satellites is a defining moment for Pixxel and a giant leap toward redefining how we use space technology to address the planet's challenges," said Awais Ahmed, Co-founder and CEO of Pixxel.

"By investing in the health of our planet now, Pixxel hopes not just to shape the trajectory of Earth observation, but also to help write the next chapter in the story of our shared future," he added.

With these satellites, Pixxel aims to deliver vital climate and earth observations to industries worldwide, strengthening its position in Earth Observation technology.

The Fireflies offer an advanced resolution paired with the ability to capture data across over 150 spectral bands, to detect subtle changes in chemical compositions, vegetation health, water quality, and atmospheric conditions.

Unlike traditional Earth observation satellites that use broader spectral bands, the Fireflies’ narrowband sensors reveal hidden patterns and anomalies, making them useful for applications such as agriculture and climate monitoring.

Additionally, Pixxel’s satellites feature a 40-kilometer swath width and daily revisit capabilities, assisting with consistent coverage of vast areas while maintaining detail, allowing critical events to be tracked.

"The Fireflies represent years of rigorous research, engineering, and innovation aimed at unlocking critical insights about our planet and are a testament to the ingenuity and dedication of our team and the transformative potential of hyperspectral imaging," said Kshit Khandelwal, Co-founder and CTO of Pixxel.

"Their ability to detect subtle changes in Earth’s ecosystems will provide industries and governments with the precise information needed to address critical global challenges confidently," he added.

The Firefly constellation’s advanced hyperspectral imaging enables real-time monitoring of deforestation, pollution, and resource management. It also helps industries and agencies to detect subtle changes in soil, water, and air–to protect and manage Earth’s resources, the statement said.

Founded in 2022, Pixxel first launched Shakuntala, India’s first private Earth-imaging hyperspectral satellite, aboard a SpaceX mission via Exolaunch, followed by Anand on ISRO’s PSLV.

Pixxel has already launched three successful demo hyperspectral satellites before this launch.

The spacecraft manufacturer has raised a total of $95 million in funding from several investors such as M&G Catalyst, Glade Brook Capital Partners, Google, Lightspeed, Radical Ventures, Accenture, and others.