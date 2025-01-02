Mamaearth parent Honasa sees latest exit with CBO Zairus Master's resignation

Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer Limited has stated that its chief business officer, Zairus Master, has resigned citing personal reasons and will step down from his role on February 28, 2025.

“…We would like to inform that Mr. Master Zairus, Chief Business Officer designated as Senior Management Personnel (“SMP”), has tendered his resignation with effect from closure of business hours on February 28, 2025 due to personal reasons,” the Gurugram-based firm noted in a stock exchange filing.

Master, who joined the startup in August 2021, focused on converting demand into revenue, driving omnichannel growth in beauty and personal care, and optimising investments across brands and channels for profitability.

The CBO’s resignation comes at a time when Honasa is undergoing a restructuring of its distribution network. This involves shifting from super-stockists to direct distributors in major cities, aiming to improve efficiency and control. While this shift is expected to have long-term benefits, it has also resulted in short-term disruptions, including inventory adjustments.

The house of brands’ diverse portfolio, includes Derma Co, Aqualogica, Bblunt, Dr Sheth's, and Staze Beauty.

In addition to Master, several other departures have occurred at Honasa over the past year. In October last year, Jayant Chauhan, Chief Product and Technology Officer, left the company. Earlier, in August, Abhishekk Raj Pandey, Senior Vice President - Commercial, left the company to become co-founder and CEO of Zalon, the flagship brand of Z Revolution Tech Pvt Ltd.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram-based firm promoted Vipul Maheshwari to senior vice president of product and data analytics in November last year. It also recently appointed Dr Kaustav Guha as vice president of research and development.