Mitsubishi reduces the price of Outlander by Rs 4.61 lakh

Mitsubishi Outlander competes against the Honda CR-V, Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, and Ford Endeavour in India.

By YS Auto
18th Dec 2019
Mitsubishi India has reduced the price of the Outlander by Rs 4.61 lakh to Rs 26.93 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Besides the price cut, the premium SUV gains a new touchscreen infotainment system and a new Eco mode for enhanced fuel economy.


The new seven-inch infotainment system by Rockford Fosgate gets Android Auto which replaces the 6.1-inch touchscreen. However, the Outlander still misses out on a rear air-con vent and the satellite navigation. Both of the features are common in most premium SUVs in the price range.


Mitsubishi Outlander
Skoda to unveil new small SUV at Delhi Auto Expo 2020


The powertrain is the same 2.4-litre petrol BS-IV compliant engine which produces 167 PS of power and 222 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are overseen by a CVT (continuously variable transmission) unit, which can be controlled with paddle shifters. Mitsubishi, though, has still not confirmed its timeline for upgrading its product range to meet the upcoming BS-VI emission norms in the country.


Outlander is offered with a 60-litre fuel tank, 16-inch wheels, and a ground clearance of 190 mm. In terms of the safety features, the Outlander gets seven airbags, hill start assist, active stability control, and brake assist system.


Other features include LED headlamps, anti-trapping sunroof, dual-zone climate control, electronic parking brake, and rain-sensing wipers. Mitsubishi offers the Outlander in seven colour options which include Black Pearl, Cosmic Blue, Orient Red, Cool Silver, White Solid, White Pearl, and Titanium Grey.


The Japanese carmaker in 2018 had confirmed the Eclipse Cross to be launched in India in 2020. However, it is yet to reveal any details of the same. It also retails the previous generation Pajero Sport in the country but, has not confirmed an update for the SUV.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Toyota launches the sub-4m compact SUV Toyota Raize in Japan

Authors
YS Auto

