6 psychology tricks marketers use to make you spend more

Have you ever walked into a store with a list of items, only to leave with things you did not want to buy? Or have you found yourself drawn to a product because everyone else was buying it?

Believe it or not, these moments are not random—they result from clever psychological techniques that marketers use to steer your buying decisions.

Whether you’re shopping online or wandering through a store, these strategies tap into your subconscious, creating an illusion of choice while subtly influencing your actions.

Ready to uncover the secrets behind these sneaky tactics? Here are 6 surprising psychology tricks that can make you buy more!

6 psychology tricks that marketers use to make you buy more

1. The decoy effect

The decoy effect, or asymmetric dominance effect, is when a third, less attractive option is introduced to make another option seem more appealing. For example, you may have seen websites like Myntra offer multiple choices of similar items at different price points.

Imagine you’re looking for a set of bed sheets. The website may display a basic set for Rs 1,299 and a premium set for Rs 2,499. Then, they introduce a "decoy" option, a set priced at Rs 2,199 that looks inferior in quality but is close to the premium set’s price.

This makes the Rs 2,499 set seem like a much better deal, even though it might have originally been out of your budget. This clever strategy exploits our natural tendency to make decisions based on comparisons.

2. The scarcity illusion

We have all experienced seeing a “limited stock” warning pop up when shopping online or hearing that a product is available only for a short time.

The illusion of scarcity plays into our fear of missing out (FOMO). When we think something is scarce, we give it more value and are more likely to buy it. Marketers often use phrases like “only 3 left in stock” or “ends at midnight” to trigger this response.

Even if the product has no real limitations, the idea of scarcity prompts us to act quickly, sometimes leading us to make purchases we wouldn’t have made otherwise. This psychological trick taps into our instinct to act fast to secure something we think is rare or exclusive.

3. Loss aversion

Loss aversion is a well-known psychological concept that suggests people are more motivated by the fear of losing something than by the chance of gaining it. In marketing, this is often leveraged by offering “limited-time discounts” or “buy one, get one free” deals.

The fear of missing out on a good deal can lead consumers to act impulsively. For example, if you learn that you will lose a discount if you don’t act soon, you may feel compelled to buy something unnecessary to avoid missing out.

Retailers take advantage of this by creating a sense of urgency around purchases, knowing that the fear of loss can sometimes override logical decision-making.

4. Reciprocity

Reciprocity is a principle rooted in human behaviour. When you receive something for free, whether it's a free sample of a beauty product or a small gift with your purchase, you might feel a sense of obligation to return the favour by buying something. Marketers know this and use it to their advantage.

You might feel that you owe it to the brand to buy something after they have given you something of value, whether it's a physical item or an experience.

5. The Baader-Meinhof effect

Have you ever noticed something for the first time, only to suddenly see it everywhere? That’s the fascinating phenomenon known as the Baader-Meinhof effect or frequency illusion.

Once you become aware of a product or brand, your brain picks up on its presence more often. This psychological effect can make you feel like the product is in high demand, even if you have only just found it.

Marketers know this psychological trick and cleverly exploit it by placing products in eye-catching spots or flooding your feed with ads across various platforms. You might think you're seeing the product everywhere because it's popular, encouraging you to buy it, even if it was previously off your radar.

6. Anchoring

Anchoring is a type of cognitive bias in which people rely on the first information they notice when making decisions. In the context of pricing, marketers often use anchoring by showing the original price of a product alongside the sale price.

If you’ve ever been to a shopping mall during the end-of-season sale, you might have seen a sign that says, “Was Rs 2,999, Now Rs 999!”

The original price of Rs 2,999 becomes an "anchor," which influences how you perceive the value of the item. Even if the item was never actually sold for Rs 2,999, the first price you see makes the new price of Rs 999 seem like a steal, convincing you that you’re getting a great deal.

The bottom line

Marketers and retailers have spent years mastering these psychological tricks, and they continue to refine their methods to influence consumer behaviour. While some of these tactics are subtle, they can have a notable impact on your purchasing decisions.

So, the next time you find yourself in a store or browsing online, take a moment to think about how these sneaky psychology schemes may be playing a role in what you buy. Understanding these techniques can help you become a more informed and mindful consumer!