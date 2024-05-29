Myntra expects 20 million users to visit its ecommerce platform during the 20th edition of its flagship, EORS (End of Reason Sale), which is set to go live on May 31.

The company said it expects 1.35 million new customers to shop from the platform as this edition will feature more than 30 lakh styles from across 8800+ brands, marking a 47% increase in brands catalogued and a 50% increase in trend-first selection compared to last year.

Ahead of the sale, Myntra also onboarded an array of brands, including Victoria’s Secret, Dash & Dot, Aeropostale, Coach Watches, Qissa, Kate Spade Fragrances, New Balance High Heats, and Staze Cosmetics.

The platform will also feature a curated selection from homegrown D2C brands catering to both mass premium and premium segments, including Rare Rabbit, Uptownie, Damensch, Urban Monkey, Snitch, and Powerlook.

Myntra, which is backed by Tiger Global and Chiratae Ventures, plans to engage celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Kiara Advani, along with more than 150 influencers across the app and social media platforms for promotions.

With a projected surge in demand, Myntra is also working at scaling its supply chain. This entails income augmenting opportunities for the thousands of kirana partners under the company’s MENSA (Myntra’s Extended Network for Service Augmentation) programme which primarily takes care of last-mile delivery operations for the ecommerce player.